House Splits Town With Spending Bills Hanging and Shutdown Looming

The House on Thursday departed a day early for August recess with the GOP majority split on a strategy to fund the government, leaving a narrow three-week window when the chamber returns to resolve the impasse.

House Republicans passed one of the 12 annual appropriations bills on Thursday but punted on another, lacking support for passage. Two of the bills have stalled in the Appropriations Committee because of GOP disagreements.

The Senate, also departing on Thursday until after Labor Day, has not passed any of its 12 spending bills on the floor. But Democrats and Republicans in that chamber worked together to get all 12 bills through the Senate Appropriations Committee.

That bipartisan work stands in contrast to the House process, where Democrats are standing in unified opposition to the spending bills. They've accused Republicans of loading them up with drastic spending cuts and partisan provisions to restrict abortion, diversity programs and more.

“The Republican Conference is saying they are sending us home for six weeks without funding the government, that we have one bill – one bill out of 12 – completed because extremists are holding your conference hostage,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said.

Clark's comments came during a floor exchange with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, after the Louisiana Republican announced the chamber would no longer hold votes on Friday.

As the No. 2 leaders argued, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., interjected at one point to shout at Republicans, "Your bills are racist!"

Clark said the GOP bills include "divisive, bigoted riders" and abortion provisions that appear to be part of the party's "pursuit of a national abortion ban."

“We will have 12 days when we return to fund the government, to live up to the job the American people sent us here to do," she said. "This is a reckless march to a MAGA shutdown."

Scalise countered that "extremists on the left" are upset because they "want to bring our country to a socialist direction.” He slammed Democrats for voting against funding veterans benefits in the one spending bill Republicans did pass.

The veterans spending bill, which also includes funding for military construction projects, was largely spared from the budget cut axe Republicans are using to slash spending across non-defense programs. The measure passed 219-211, with all Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado and Tim Burchett of Tennessee, voting against it.

"It’s a little rich to complain about going home," Scalise chided Clark and her party. "We could stay here and watch you vote against every single other appropriations bill. We’re going to continue negotiations during the August recess to make sure that we get back to funding the priorities of the nation.”

Shortly after that contentious exchange, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met behind closed doors with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to discuss how to fund the government when both chambers return in September.

McCarthy told reporters at a press conference after the meeting that he and Schumer both committed to moving their chamber's respective spending bills on the floor in September and then forming House-Senate conference committees to work out the differences. And they want to get that all done before the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government.

"Leader Schumer had the same commitment that I have," McCarthy said. "Let's get this work done. And let's try to get it done before September 30."

History shows that would be difficult, if not impossible, which is why most lawmakers are predicting a short-term stopgap measure extending current government funding levels will be needed to buy more time for negotiating new spending amounts and policies.

Agriculture spending snag

The spending bill the House was supposed to vote on this week but punted

until after the recess would have provided funding for the Agriculture Department and Food and Drug Administration.

GOP leaders had trouble wrangling votes from both ends of their conference. Conservatives wanted more spending cuts, while moderates wanted to remove a provision that would nullify an FDA decision to allow certified pharmacies to mail the abortion drug mifepristone to patients.

"I think we'll come to a compromise over the August recess," Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., who chairs the Appropriations subcommittee in charge of the agriculture bill, told The Messenger.

Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y., who was leading an effort to remove the abortion pill provision from the bill, said about a dozen Republicans opposed that language "to varying degrees."

"I campaigned on the fact that abortion ought to be a state issue to be decided by the states and the people of those states," Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told The Messenger. He said the provision prohibiting the mailing of mifepristone should be stripped from the bill because it is a national ban.

Molinaro said leadership was "very earnest" in trying to address moderates' concerns with the abortion pill provision but a solution is "just not cooked." While he hopes it will be by the time the House returns in September, he cautioned, "what I've learned about serving here is whatever you expect, don't expect it."

Meanwhile, House Freedom Caucus members are pushing to further slash spending in the agriculture bill, although several declined to identify a specific figure for cuts.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said the ultraconservatives are seeking more than "notional" spending cuts GOP leaders presented in a spreadsheet earlier this week and want real commitments on spending cuts that limit the total funding across all 12 bills to $1.47 trillion.



"We'll see. We've got a long way to go," he said. "But we're holding everything up. I'm not scared of a shutdown. And I'm more concerned with economic security of this country."

Democrats say comments like that have them worried about what will happen come September.

"The comments from the GOP Conference about how we could go into a MAGA shutdown and it wouldn’t matter are outrageous," Clark said. "The last time we had a shutdown it was $11 billion out of this economy."