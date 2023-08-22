House Speaker Says Republicans Could Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry As Soon As September - The Messenger
Politics.
House Speaker Says Republicans Could Launch Biden Impeachment Inquiry As Soon As September

'If they withhold the documents' Republicans will move forward with impeachment inquiry when they return after the August recess, McCarthy said

Lindsey McPherson
The top House Republican said on Tuesday that his party could launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden as soon as September if the administration does not cooperate with investigating committees.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned in a Fox Business interview Tuesday that Republicans will not allow the Justice Department to use U.S. Attorney David Weiss' elevation to special counsel in the years-long investigation into the president's son Hunter Biden as excuse to withhold information from congressional investigators.

"If they use this special counsel to say that they can't provide us the information, then it just shows more politics. And it will not stop us," McCarthy said. "Then we would move to impeachment inquiry, and we would be able to still get the documents that we need as we move forward."

McCarthy said the level of cooperation will determine whether Republicans launch an impeachment inquiry this fall. He has repeatedly, including in the Fox Business interview, referred to an impeachment inquiry as "the apex" of Congress' investigative power that will lend more urgency and credibility to their probe if they need to litigate document and witness requests in court.

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens during a news conference after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) at the U.S. Capitol Building.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday that Republicans could launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden as soon as September if the administration does not cooperate with congressional investigators.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"The whole determination here is how the Bidens handle this. If they provide us the documents, there wouldn't be a need for an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy said. "But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with impeachment inquiry when we come back into session."

The House is currently on recess, scheduled to return the week of Sept. 11.

The speaker did not specify what documents House Republicans are seeking but connected those requests back to the thrust of House Republicans' probe, which is whether President Biden and his son or other family members took bribes or otherwise received financial benefits in exchange for political favors.

"Why can't we get the documents to prove that you're not being bribed, that you didn't get foreign money directly in, that you didn't talk to your son?" McCarthy said. "But what we found now is that the things that then Vice President Biden running for president told the American public is not true, and he's now had to change what he said."

McCarthy suggested the Biden administration is already withholding information from Congress, although he did not specify any examples.

"I've never seen an administration use different form of government like this to withhold information since the Nixon administration," he said. "This is appalling what they're doing."

