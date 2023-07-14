House Speaker Says It’s Antisemitic for Progressives to Skip Israeli President’s Address to Congress - The Messenger
House Speaker Says It’s Antisemitic for Progressives to Skip Israeli President’s Address to Congress

'I think anti-Semitism shouldn't be anywhere and especially shouldn't be inside Congress,' McCarthy says

Published |Updated
Lindsey McPherson
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday that progressives skipping Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s joint address to Congress next week are anti-Semitic. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leveled a heavy charge against progressive Democrats who plan to skip Israeli President Isaac Herzog's joint address to Congress next week, calling them antisemitic.

"It's unfortunate," McCarthy, R-Calif., said at a press conference Friday. "I think antisemitism shouldn't be anywhere and especially shouldn't be inside Congress."

Asked by The Messenger if that means he believes it is antisemitic for the progressives not to attend the address, McCarthy answered, "Yes."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told The Messenger earlier this week there is "no way in hell" she would attend Herzog’s speech. She later followed that with a Twitter thread explaining her litany of reasons.



"Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to 'crush' Palestinian hopes of statehood — essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution," Omar said in one of the tweets.

She cited the Israeli government "pushing through what legal experts describe as a judicial coup to centralize power" and "Israel’s largest incursion into the occupied West Bank in two decades, one that flattened city blocks, and killed at least a dozen people."

Omar also noted that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Muslim women elected to Congress, have been barred from entering Israel.

"It is also not lost on me that the last time an Israeli leader was invited to give a joint address to Congress, he openly defied President Barack Obama and attacked his Middle East policy from the House Chamber," she said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., also tweeted that she will not attend Herzog's address.

Other progressive Democrats, including New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamal Bowman, have also reportedly said they plan to skip the speech.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, applauded those progressives and urged more members of Congress to join the boycott.

"Just as Indian President Modi should not have been embraced by Congress given his government's extremism and human rights abuses, Israeli President Herzog should not be given a platform to whitewash the systematic and escalating human rights abuses that even Israeli human rights groups have described as apartheid," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the group's national deputy director, said in a statement.

But a majority of Democrats, along with Republicans, still support Israel and plan to attend to the address.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said at a press conference Friday he would welcome Herzog "with open arms" and that he expects a large bipartisan turnout. He declined to comment on the members who are boycotting the speech other than to say individual members can make independent decisions.

Anti-Defamation League CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted about his plans to attend the address and said lawmakers boycotting it are presenting "an affront to the Jewish state, its democratic institutions & its people."

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, doubled down on the House speaker's controversial assertion, telling The Messenger, "Kevin McCarthy is absolutely correct. Let's be abundantly clear: To be anti-Zionist is to be antisemitic."

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.


 


