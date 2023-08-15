House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader Start Work to Avert Government Shutdown

Congressional leaders have begun floating the need for a roughly two-month stopgap funding bill to keep the government running past Sept. 30 while lawmakers negotiate new spending bills.

But House conservatives are sending early signals that may be too long for them to stomach, as they look to maintain the pressure on Democrats to negotiate steeper spending cuts and policy changes.

If Congress can't reach agreement and pass a funding extension before the Sept. 30 deadline, the government would shut down except for essential workers and services.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters on a press call Tuesday that extending current government funding levels through "early December makes sense." That echoes the timeline House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly floated on a private conference call with his members Monday night when speaking about the need for a stopgap bill, known in Congress as a continuing resolution or CR.

"I spoke with Speaker McCarthy at the end of the July. And I thought it was a good thing that he recognized that we need a CR in September," Schumer said. "I'm supportive of that."

But some House Republicans have already said they won't support a stopgap funding bill that lasts a few months because simply extending current government funding and policy continues the priorities of the previous Democrat-led Congress.

24-Hour Extensions

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on social media Monday evening after McCarthy's conference call that "under no circumstances" would he support a funding extension that continues "bloated" fiscal 2023 levels.

"This is especially true if it were to stupidly expire in December," he said.

Roy added that he "might" be willing to support a short series of 24-hour funding extensions "to create maximum pain for Congress to do its damned job."

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., another Freedom Caucus member, told reporters Tuesday that funding extensions could be considered weeks at a time, rather than months.

McCarthy "said he wasn’t going to bump us up against the holidays. But I don’t think it should bump against Thanksgiving," Griffith said, according to Politico. "I think it should [be] two weeks and then if we need to do another week after that, fine."

Griffith added that some conservatives are opposed to any funding extensions and are willing to shut down the government, but he's not one.

DHS, DOJ Reforms

In addition to seeking deeper spending cuts, Roy and other conservatives want to use the appropriations negotiations to implement stronger border security controls at the Department of Homeland Security and reforms to depoliticize the Department of Justice.

Many of Roy's colleagues in the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, as well as some outside of it, have made similar demands.

The Justice Department's indictments of former President Donald Trump for interfering in the 2020 election and withholding classified documents have only exacerbated conservatives' calls to withhold the agency's funding.

"I WILL NOT vote for any continuing resolution that doesn’t smash Biden’s DOJ into a million pieces," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said on social media. "The DOJ has very rapidly become the enemy of the American people, and if nothing is done soon, our rights will be GONE. We MUST defund it!!"

Congress is supposed to pass 12 appropriations bills updating spending levels and associated policies directing government agencies how to spend the money every year before the Sept. 30 deadline. But in recent decades lawmakers have routinely missed that deadline and relied on short-term funding extensions to bide more time to complete that work.

Often the funding extensions run into mid- or late-December, putting pressure on lawmakers to complete the funding process so they can go home for the holidays.

No Christmas Deadline

McCarthy has said repeatedly, including on the Monday night conference call with his members, that he wants to avoid that Christmas season jam. He reportedly told his members Monday that a stopgap should run no later than early December.

Schumer agreed with that roughly two-month timeline.

"A CR until early December provides time for consideration of the bipartisan bills," he said, referencing the 12 bills the Senate Appropriations Committee approved last month with support from both parties.

The House Appropriations Committee has only approved 10 of its 12 bills, all with only Republican support. One of those bills funding veterans and military construction programs passed the House in late July, also with only Republican support.

Schumer warned that Republicans will need to drop the partisan approach if they want to keep the government funded in September and beyond.

"If the House Republicans and the Freedom Caucus insist on doing this partisan so it is extreme and gets no Democratic votes, so it is extreme and gets no Democratic votes, they're heading us toward a shutdown," he said.