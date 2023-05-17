House Sends Santos Expulsion Effort to Ethics Committee

House Republicans voted Wednesday to refer a Democratic-led measure to expel indicted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to the Ethics Committee.

The 221-204-7 vote diverts a Democratic attempt to oust Santos from Congress, instead kicking the resolution to a House panel that is evenly split between the two parties and quietly does its work behind the scenes.

Every House Republican who voted — including Santos — supported the motion to refer the resolution. Seven House Democrats, including the five who serve on the Ethics Committee, voted "present." The rest of the Democratic caucus voted against the measure.

The Ethics Committee announced in March that it had voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee to investigate claims against Santos.

Freshman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) moved Tuesday to force a floor vote on Santos’ removal. By avoiding an expulsion vote, which would require two-thirds support to pass, vulnerable Republicans were spared from taking a position on whether Santos belongs in Congress.

The latest on Santos’ case: The embattled congressman pleaded not guilty last week to 13 federal charges. He is accused of being involved in multiple schemes — including soliciting fraudulent political contributions and unemployment insurance fraud — as well as making false statements to the House on his disclosure forms. Santos has said he will not resign from his seat and plans to run for another term.

What Republicans are saying: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has stressed that Santos is innocent until proven guilty, but has also said it’s his “policy” to ask a member of his conference to resign if that member is convicted at trial. McCarthy has also said he will not back Santos’ reelection effort.

While House Republicans are united behind the notion that every member deserves due process, some — particularly those within the New York delegation — have previously joined Democrats in calling on Santos to resign.

But Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), who reiterated in a statement Wednesday that Santos is a distraction who should resign, said he supports sending the expulsion measure to the Ethics Committee because no member has ever been removed from Congress “without a criminal conviction or a referral.”

What Democrats are saying: Garcia told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats will “continue to beat this drum every single day” and “do everything that we can to ensure that he is removed.”

Democrats are highly skeptical that the ethics panel would move quickly on its investigation. A House Democratic aide noted to reporters that the Justice Department has asked the ethics panel to pause its probe “in nearly every recent case” involving members who were facing criminal indictments.

“Of the last three members of the House indicted by the Justice Department and ultimately convicted, an average of almost exactly one year elapsed between their indictment by the Justice Department and their resignation," the aide said, adding that ethics probes in each case “were paused for much or all of that time, and subsequently closed without further action," the aide said.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) characterized the referral to the Ethics Committee as “an out” and “an excuse.”

“It is a way of avoiding accountability and responsibility,” he argued, adding that it was also unnecessary because Santos, “unlike many others in the past, has used his lies and deceit in order to get a seat in Congress.”

McCarthy later told CNN that he would ask the committee to continue its work even if DOJ asks it to stand down.

Why this vote matters: While Santos has no committee assignments, he is still a voting member of Congress — and a key one at that. Given their narrow majority, House Republicans can afford to lose no more than four votes to advance their agenda without Democratic support.

Removing Santos from the equation would leave Republicans with an even smaller majority, and his seat could flip back to Democrats in a special election.