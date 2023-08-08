House Select Committee on China Wants FCC to Look Into Chinese Cellular Threats

Two U.S. lawmakers have requested information from the Federal Communications Commission regarding potential security concerns involving cellular modules made by Chinese companies.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., wrote a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Worsenworcel on Tuesday concerning the possibility that medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be accessed and controlled from China if made with Chinese cellular modules. Gallagher chairs the House Select Committee on China, while Krishnamoorthi is the ranking Democrat on the committee.

“This raises particularly grave concerns in the context of critical infrastructure and any type of sensitive data,” Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letter.

The representatives asked the FCC to respond to their requests by Aug. 21.