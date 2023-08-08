House Select Committee on China Wants FCC to Look Into Chinese Cellular Threats

Two U.S. lawmakers have requested information from the Federal Communications Commission regarding potential security concerns involving cellular modules made by Chinese companies.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., wrote a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Worsenworcel on Tuesday concerning the possibility that medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be accessed and controlled from China if made with Chinese cellular modules. Gallagher chairs the House Select Committee on China, while Krishnamoorthi is the ranking Democrat on the committee.
“This raises particularly grave concerns in the context of critical infrastructure and any type of sensitive data,” Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letter.
The representatives asked the FCC to respond to their requests by Aug. 21.
- Senate Committee Advances Biden Nominee for Key Fifth Spot on FCC
- BlackRock, MSCI Being Investigated by a House Committee
- House Members Want a Select Committee on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIA
- FCC Considers Cybersecurity Funding For Schools And Libraries, Which Are Top Ransomware Targets
- Today’s ‘China Threat’ Is Much Like Japan’s in the 1930s: Economic and Military
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics