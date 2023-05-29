House Rules Committee to Meet on Tuesday to Talk About Debt Ceiling Deal

The House Rules Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling bill finalized by President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy on Sunday.
The Rules panel usually occupies a routine step in the legislative process, but big bills can sometimes get caught up in process-heavy discussions that can change the nature of the House floor debate.
The committee is worth watching Tuesday as it has two Freedom Caucus members -- Ralph Norman, R-SC., Chip Roy, R-Tx
Also known as the "Speaker's Committee," they will meet at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to decide on the bill that has until June 5 to be passed, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Read More
The meeting is the first important development on the resolution since the bill was signed yesterday.
