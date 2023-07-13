House Republicans Tee Up Controversial Votes to Defense Bill

House Republican leaders are taking a risk and allowing dozens of votes on controversial proposals conservatives want to add to the annual defense bill.

If the conservative amendments are adopted, it would repel Democratic votes and mean Republicans need to deliver 218 votes from their party to ensure passage of the sweeping defense authorization bill. Alternatively, GOP leaders could whip against the amendments to ensure they don’t make it into the bill.

It’s a tightwire act given Republicans can’t lose more than four votes on any bill that doesn’t have Democratic support.

“Looking at the amendments made in order, I’d be surprised if this barely passes the House,” House Rules ranking member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said.



McGovern spoke as the committee met in the wee hours of Thursday morning to approve a second rule setting up amendment votes for the defense bill that the House began debating Wednesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., secured votes on amendments that would halt further U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first rule, which the House adopted Wednesday afternoon, provided for votes on 289 amendments. The second rule the committee reported Thursday morning provides for 80 amendments.

McGovern called the process “outrageous” and said the second rule is “a far-right grab bag to satisfy the most extreme elements of the Republican party.”

The move suggests Republicans don’t want to work with Democrats on measures that typically earn and need bipartisan support, McGovern said, noting he can’t imagine what the upcoming appropriations season is going to look like.

“Speaker McCarthy may be the ring leader, but it is clear that the clowns have taken over the circus,” he said. “The amendments that the MAGA circus demanded be included here are truly offensive.”

Until late Wednesday, lawmakers were signaling an agreement on the more controversial amendments might take some time. But the deal came together more quickly than anticipated, keeping the House on track to vote on final passage of the bill by the end of the week as originally planned.

Culture war amendments

One of the amendments approved for a vote would block enforcement of a Pentagon policy that allows service members seeking abortion services to get paid leave and reimbursed travel costs.

There are several others targeting culture war issues, like an amendment to prohibit the military’s health care plan from covering sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals, ones to block race-based training and admissions and one targeting Defense Department climate executive orders.

Republicans are also allowing a vote on an amendment from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to strike an authorization for $300 million in additional funding to Ukraine from the bill. Another amendment getting a vote would prohibit further security assistance to the war-torn country.

Those votes will show how much GOP support for Ukraine aid has waned since Congress approved a hefty security package on a bipartisan basis last year.

Cluster bombs

The rule will also allow a vote on an amendment from Greene to block President Joe Biden from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.

McGovern sought to add a vote on a bipartisan amendment from Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., that would block the U.S. from transferring or selling cluster munitions to any country, but the committee voted against his request along party lines.

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee told McGovern earlier this week they would not object to holding a vote on Jacobs’ amendment.

Greene's amendment, which was offered at the last minute “implies that we’re OK with sending cluster munitions to other countries around the world,” McGovern said.

Biden has said he is not interested in deploying cluster bombs elsewhere so it’s appropriate to narrow the focus to Ukraine, Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said.

“Frankly the president will lose some members of his own party, certainly lose some members of our party, but will probably have both bipartisan support in opposition” to the amendment, Cole said.

By the time the House and Senate pass and reconcile their respective versions of the defense bill it will be too late to stop Biden from sending the munitions to Ukraine, so the amendment should be broader, McGovern countered.

“We are going down a slippery slope where either this president or future presidents will feel like it is ok to send these weapons to other countries in other very dangerous situations,” he said.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who co-sponsored Greene's amendment, said Republicans found more support in their conference for limiting the ban on deploying cluster munitions to Ukraine.

“It is my opinion that the more limited amendment has a better chance of passing than the broader amendment,” he said. “And I would like to see this pass.”

McGovern also unsuccessfully tried to add an amendment from Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force for Iraq.

Cole said he supports repealing the Iraq AUMFs and that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has committed to holding a vote on a bill that would do that – and possibly address the broader 2001 AUMF as well – in September.

Lawmakers have a right to be skeptical about that commitment given past leaders on both sides of the aisle have made similar promises to bring AUMF repeal bills to the floor and never followed through, Cole acknowledged.

“I’m convinced in this case that it will [happen] because there’s a great deal of pressure,” he said.