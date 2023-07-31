House Republicans Seek Info From Justice Department on ‘Unusual’ Hunter Biden Plea Deal

House Republicans are asking the Justice Department to explain the "unusual" terms of Hunter Biden's plea deal that unraveled in federal court last week.

Biden was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and enter a diversion program stemming from a firearms felony last week. But in a surprise move, the Trump-appointed federal judge in the case raised questions about the terms of the deal at the plea hearing Wednesday, sending the prosecution and defense teams back to the negotiating table.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, James Comer, R-Ky., and Jason Smith, R-Mo., chairs of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees, respectively, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday asking the Justice Department to provide more information about the original plea deal.

"The Department’s unusual plea and pretrial diversion agreements with Mr. Biden raise serious concerns — especially when combined with recent whistleblower allegations — that the Department has provided preferential treatment toward Mr. Biden in the course of its investigation and proposed resolution of his alleged criminal conduct," the GOP chairmen wrote.

The committees have been investigating whether the Justice Department politically interverened in the Hunter Biden case to help the president.

The chairmen cited U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika's comments at the plea hearing calling the Justice Department's deal with Hunter Biden “not standard” and “different from what I normally see.”

They are asking the Justice Department to identify how many other cases in the past 10 years contained pretrial diversion terms similar to those offered to Hunter Biden. And in his case they want to know whether it was prosecutors or defense counsel who suggested a couple of provisions that the judge found problematic.

House committee chairmen James Comer, R-Ky. and Jason Smith, R-Mo., look on as Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questions witnesses during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, on Capitol Hill July 19, 2023. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Noreika raised concerns with a provision that requires her to supervise the diversion agreement and sign off before the Justice Department can bring charges in the event Hunter Biden were to breach the agreement. She said she is unaware of any precedent for the provision and is concerned about its constitutionality because it makes her a gatekeeper over charging decisions that would normally be up to the prosecutors.

The GOP chairmen also cited Noreika's concerns with another provision of the diversion agreement that appeared to provide Hunter Biden with immunity for other crimes unrelated to the gun charge.

"In short, the Department shifted a broad immunity provision, which benefits Mr. Biden, from the plea agreement to the pretrial diversion agreement apparently to prevent the District Court from being able to scrutinize and reject that immunity provision," Jordan, Comer and Smith wrote to the attorney general. "And then, the Department has benefitted Mr. Biden by giving up its unilateral ability to bring charges against him if it concludes that he has breached the pretrial diversion agreement."

The committees chairs also asked Garland to explain the nature of the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and why it agreed to a plea deal in the tax case if they are still looking into other potential crimes.

"The Committees are also concerned that, contrary to its representations to the Judiciary Committee, the Department may be claiming that other investigations into Mr. Biden are ongoing to shield the Department from Congressional oversight about this matter," Jordan, Comer and Smith said.