House Republicans Release Bank Records Showing Foreign Payments to Hunter Biden

House Republicans on Wednesday released a bank memo highlighting the millions of dollars Hunter Biden and his business associates received from overseas sources while his father was vice president.

The memo details the many wire transfers that an investment company run by Hunter Biden and his business associates received from foreign entities. The House Oversight Committee said lawmakers have identified over $20 million in payments to the Biden family and its business partners during President Joe Biden’s time as vice president.

But the bank records show no direct link to the president, who House Republicans have said is possibly compromised because of his son’s relationship with actors in places like Ukraine, Russia, China and Kazakhstan.

The bank memo shows a $3.5 million wire transfer from a Russian oligarch to an entity associated with Devon Archer, one of Hunter Biden's former associates, in February 2014. The documents also point to a $142,000 payment from an oligarch in Kazakhstan in April 2014. The memo also says the day after the wire transfer from Kazakhstan, the same amount was sent to a car dealership in New Jersey to buy a luxury sports car for Hunter Biden.

The release of the bank memo comes after Archer spoke with the Oversight panel late last month. Archer was touted by Republicans as a key witness in their Biden probe, but he told lawmakers in the interview that Biden was not directly involved with his son’s business deals. Instead, he told the committee about the value of the Biden “brand” to their business deals, according to a transcript of the interview released last week.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the Oversight Committee, said in a statement when releasing the memo. “It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself.”

But Democrats have pointed out that Republicans have been unable to prove any concrete link between the president and his son’s business dealings. Even Archer, tabbed as a bombshell witness who had intimate knowledge of the Bidens’ business network, said he never heard the president speak with his son’s associates about business.

“Committee Republicans have once again released information on financial transactions that do not involve the President,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Oversight panel said in a statement. “Instead, they rehash the same Hunter Biden business dealings that Congressional Republicans identified at least three years ago.”

Without being able to draw a link between the president and his son’s business dealings, a top Democratic aide said Republicans have focused their investigation on Hunter Biden rather than the man who occupies the Oval Office.

“If private citizen Hunter Biden did anything illegal there is a judicial process for that — a process in which Republican Committee chairs have shamelessly attempted to interfere with," the aide said.