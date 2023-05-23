House Republicans Question June 1 Debt Limit Deadline

House Republicans began questioning the Treasury Department’s June 1 deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default, citing what they consider a lack of urgency from the White House.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned again Monday that it is “highly likely” the government will be unable to pay its bills by as soon as June 1 absent congressional action. But President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) left a White House meeting Monday without making significant progress.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), who chairs the House Rules Committee, told reporters Tuesday that while he doesn’t believe Yellen is trying to deceive members of Congress, he believes she’s “rightfully” being as cautious as possible.

“In other words, you can undershoot something like this,” he said, “but you certainly can’t overshoot it.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said negotiators are making progress, but conceded it’s “slower than we’d like” given how short the timeline is.

Johnson said that "we had the sense that the White House didn’t really want a deal" as of a few days ago. "It made us question the validity of the June 1 deadline because they had no urgency," he added. "It made me wonder if they were operating under a different deadline than we are.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) also publicly questioned the June 1 deadline.

“We’d like to see more transparency on how they come to that date,” Scalise said at a press conference Tuesday.

While McCarthy said Tuesday the two sides are still far apart, he expressed optimism they can reach a deal by the Treasury Department's deadline.

“I believe we can still get there and get there before June 1," McCarthy said.

Still, time is quickly running short. House GOP leaders have said they won’t put any legislation on the floor for a vote without giving members and the public a full 72 hours to review legislative text.

“This is a 72-hour, hard and fast commitment,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who chairs the House Financial Services Committee and joined McCarthy at Monday’s White House meeting. “Then you have the Senate clock, and I don’t even wanna know the technical pieces of the Senate math.”

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What White House is saying: The White House pushed back against Republicans who said there is a lack of urgency coming from the administration over the debt limit.

“We’ve shown urgency from here,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “"We think Republicans saying that the White House is not showing any urgency is ... a ridiculous statement for them to be making."

While she punted to the Treasury Department on whether they have been reaching out to agencies to see if they can delay payments beyond June 1, Jean-Pierre said it’s important for the Treasury Department “to have accurate information about inflows and outflows to the government, so they can continue to produce an accurate forecasts for Congress of when cash and extraordinary measures expire.”

What Treasury has said: “We have learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” Yellen wrote in her latest letter to Congress.

What House Democrats are saying: “In a sense, I hope it’s not real,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told The Messenger of the June 1 deadline. “I hope that they can find a way to make it to June 15 and get all those revenues that we expect to come in on that date and we can dodge the bullet here from their extortion exercise.”

Nevertheless, Huffman said Congress should take Yellen seriously.

“My understanding is they’re trying to look under all the sofa cushions and see if they can find a way to get through June 15,” he said. “I’m wishing them lots of luck in that regard, but I’m worried.”

Rebecca Morin contributed reporting.