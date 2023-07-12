House Republicans Challenge FBI Director Over Withdrawn Memo Pinpointing ‘Radical’ Catholics  

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee led a tense exchange Wednesday with the head of the FBI over a since-withdrawn memo that targeted "radical" Catholics.

In one of several tense exchanges at the committee's FBI oversight hearing, Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about the difference between “a traditional Catholic and a radical traditional Catholic.”

Wray replied that he wasn’t “an expert on the Catholic orders.”

Jordan suggested Wray should be able to distinguish the two because his FBI wrote a January 2023 memo about “radical traditional Catholics.” But the memo was “a single product by a single field office,” Wray said, referring to a unit of the bureau in Richmond, Va.

“As soon as I found out about it, I was aghast and ordered it withdrawn and removed from FBI systems,” Wray told the committee.

Asked why he won’t allow lawmakers to talk to the people who created the memo, Wray said the agency was completing an internal review.

“When we finish our internal review, which should be very soon, we will come back to the committee and provide a briefing on what we found,” Wray added.

Jordan said while members would appreciate a briefing, they want to talk to the memo authors.

The nine-term Ohio lawmaker also asked Wray if he knew how many Catholics are in America — more than 60 million, Jordan said — before questioning what percentage of them are radical, according to the Richmond field office, which wrote the memo.

“Again, that product is not something that I will defend or excuse,” Wray said. “It’s something that I thought was appalling and removed it.”

Jordan began to read from the document but paused to ask Wray when Congress could get a copy of the file that isn’t so heavily redacted.

“When can we get a copy that doesn’t have all these redactions on it so we can actually see what the American taxpayers were paying for to see their rights, their First Amendment religious liberty rights, attacked?” Jordan said.