House Republicans’ Campaign Arm Announces ‘Historic’ $25.8M Fundraising for Second Quarter

The National Republican Congressional Committee raised a “historic” $25.8 million during this year’s second quarter, it announced Friday.
The group – House Republicans’ campaign arm – said it raised $51.6 million to date, “the most in a presidential off-year through the second quarter in the Committee’s history,” and ended the quarter with $31.8 million cash on hand — plus zero debt.
“House Republicans are united and on offense to grow our House majority,” said NRCC Chair Richard Hudson (R-NC) in a statement.
“Our team came together to put up historic fundraising numbers – led by an incredible effort from our leadership – showing Republicans will have the firepower to pick up seats.”
According to the statement, the political arm raised $25.8 million during Q2, including $12.4 million last month.
The announcement comes as Republicans are looking to maintain control in the House of Representatives during next year’s election, as they currently only have a slim majority and Democrats have their sights set on flipping the lower chamber.
