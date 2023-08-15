House Speaker Tries to Rally GOP Ranks on Spending, Biden Probes

Even as they threw bones with hints of impeachment to appease hardliners in their conference, House Republican leaders were unable to tame all corners of their wildly disparate faction Monday evening.

During a private call with House GOP members, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefly discussed his plan to tackle spending bills when lawmakers return after Labor Day in order to avoid a government shutdown by Sept. 30. He turned the call over to a top chairman to discuss his committee's investigations into the Biden family.

He put yet another committee chairman on to discuss the Biden administration's bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan. Still, not all rank-and-file members were biting.

"I just got off a member call — it’s clear President Biden and Speaker McCarthy want a government shutdown, so that’s what Congress will do after we return in September," Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Everyone should plan accordingly."

House Republican leaders held the Monday evening conference call as a way to check in with members who are back home in their districts for the traditional month-long congressional August recess.

Gonzales clearly did not seem to like what he heard. He provided no details about what was said on the call that left him with that impression, and his office did not return a request for comment.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who was also on the call, told The Messenger there was no specific spending plan articulated but that McCarthy made it clear he doesn't want to punt the deadline from Sept. 30 to the bright lights of late December as Congress often does.

"He's made it pretty clear that we're not going to pull the old stunt that the Democrats pull," Burchett said. "They run you right up to Christmas and force you to vote for something that you normally wouldn't do so you get out of town."

Several reporters tweeted that McCarthy told members on the call that a short-term funding extension, known in Congress as a continuing resolution, will be needed.

Burchett said McCarthy has made it clear he doesn't want to run government spending on autopilot for a prolonged period and is interested in Congress passing new spending bills for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Out in America, nobody really pays that any attention," Burchett said of the procedural mechanics for funding the government. "If the checks stop, they pay attention."

Democrats have publicly expressed concern that Republicans will let the government checks stop flowing after Sept. 30 and force a government shutdown as they demand deep spending cuts and partisan policy changes on the spending bills.

Burchett, one of the Republicans pushing his party to slash spending further than the Appropriations Committee-approved bills do, said a shutdown is "unnecessary."

"If we got to do it to bring some fiscal sanity into this world, I would vote to do it," he said. "But we're not to that point."

Republican leaders also used the Monday evening conference call to provide an update on their committee investigations, including the Oversight Committee's probe into President Joe Biden's family business dealings. That prompted a brief discussion of whether the party should launch an official impeachment inquiry into Biden.

Burchett said McCarthy is being "methodical" and made no commitments about launching an impeachment inquiry.

"Speaker McCarthy is very thorough," he said. "He knows if he brings it, they gotta win it."



Burchett predicted that Republicans would ultimately launch an impeachment inquiry sometime this fall, although he acknowledged moderate Republicans still have some unease and are looking for a hearing laying out the evidence or "something to hang their hat on."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., confirmed on an X thread that he spoke on the call and urged his party to be cautious about opening an impeachment inquiry. Asked by someone on the thread, "Why not go where the facts take you?"

Bacon responded, "The Committees are doing that now and doing superb job."

Burchett supports launching an impeachment inquiry before any vote to try to oust Biden, but "we don't need to drag it out."

"I think we just lay it out and let's go. I think the public's ready," he said.

That's at least what his east Tennessee constituents are telling him.

"I can't go anywhere without anybody bringing [impeachment] up — and people that aren't even politically engaged," Burchett told The Messenger. "They want me to impeach [Biden] right now because they think he's crooked. They think he's crooked as a dog's leg."