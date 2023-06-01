House Progressives Seethe Over Debt Limit Deal’s Passage

Progressive Democrats stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening to deliver a message soon after a bill to lift the debt ceiling easily cleared the House: This was a bad deal.

"There are things in this bill that will hurt," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters. "All (Republicans) got out of this is ideological things that hurt working people and hurt people across this country that are poor."

Jayapal was one of the 'no' votes that rolled in despite overwhelming support from other House Democrats. She was joined by the likes of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in venting weeks worth of angst about the debt limit negotiations between the Biden White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Central to the concerns on the left over the deal, which now must pass the Senate, are spending caps and reforms to work requirements that the White House conceded in order to secure a debt limit increase and avoid a national default.

The House bill would cap non-defense spending over the next two years, holding spending relatively flat in 2024 and allowing for an increase of 1% in 2025. It includes an automatic 1% cut in spending if Congress does not pass all 12 appropriations bills by the end of 2023.

It also tightens work requirements for federal programs, temporarily raising the age of people who must work to receive food assistance.

"We're going to make sure... people over 50 years old, we're going to get them by adding four years of work requirement?" Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) said after the vote. "It is so obscene to make this happen in this rich country."

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who is running for Senate, hammered the funding level for defense in the deal, which is set at around $886 billion next year.

"The most vulnerable are paying for $886 billion in defense spending," Lee said. "How shameful can it get?"

But the deal that progressives teed off on garnered significant Democratic support in the House. In fact, more members of their party, 165, voted for the bill than Republicans. When asked by The Messenger whether the strong Democratic vote total on the bill was a slight toward progressives, Jayapal replied, "No, not at all."

"A strong no vote, which I think we had tonight, is just as important to the White House and the president and to people across this country," Jayapal added.

The priority on the Democratic side was always to avoid a debt default, two Democratic aides said. Ultimately, the White House's influence and the persuasiveness of the president lured so many Democrats to vote for the bill, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told The Messenger.

"It shows the power of the president and the leader," Khanna said. "There's a sense of loyalty, obviously, to party leaders. Which is understandable."

The bill now heads to the Senate, where progressives such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have also voiced their opposition.