House Passes Partisan Abortion, Transgender Amendments to Typically Bipartisan Defense Bill

The House on Thursday adopted controversial amendments to block abortion and transgender health coverage for the military, potentially jeopardizing passage of the annual defense bill.

Those two amendments were high priorities for ultra-conservatives in the House who had threatened to derail the bill if they didn’t get votes on the measures, as well as some others involving efforts to stop the Defense Department from wading into social issues.

But the fact the amendments passed and are now included in the underlying bill means some Democrats who would have otherwise voted for the defense bill may not now. Republicans may have to carry the majority, or all, of the 218 votes needed for passage of the bill on Friday.

Conservatives had also sought and succeeded in getting votes on amendments to block further military assistance to Ukraine, but those amendments were defeated with bipartisan majorities in favor of continuing to send aid to the war-torn country.

DOD abortion policy

One amendment high on conservatives’ priority list was a measure from Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, to block a Pentagon policy that provides paid leave and reimburses transportation costs for service members seeking abortion services. It passed on a 221-213 vote.

“This illegal Biden-endorsed policy has no place in our military,” Jackson said during floor debate on the amendment. “Taxpayer money provided to DOD is intended to provide our national defense and our national security – not to promote and support the Biden administration’s radical and immoral pro-abortion agenda.”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., countered that the amendment “puts servicewomen and military families’ lives at risk by denying the basic right to travel for health care no longer available where they are stationed.”

Republicans “are putting culture wars ahead of national security,” added Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who is running for Senate in 2024.

The GOP “will not stop until there is a federal ban” on abortion, she said.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., an Air Force veteran who is currently pregnant, said she supports the amendment because it improves military readiness.

“When you are advocating for a service member to have a child whipped from their womb, they can’t deploy,” she said.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and John Duarte, R-Calif., were the only Republicans to vote against the amendment, while Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was the only Democrat to vote for it.

The amendment's success was a bad omen for Democrats, many of whom have warned that including it would lead them to vote against the underlying bill.

However, some Republicans predicted Democrats were bluffing and many would still support the underlying bill because of policies in it that would be difficult to vote against.

“I don’t think that House Democrats are going to vote against the 5 percent [pay] increase for our troops,” Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said.

Transgender health care

Another controversial amendment that was adopted would prohibit the military’s health care plan from covering sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals. The vote was 222-211. Duarte and Cuellar again crossed the aisle to vote respectively against and for the measure.

“The most recent numbers tell us that the Department of Defense has performed over 200 gender reassignment surgeries, costing taxpayers approximately $3.1 million,” Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who offered the amendment, said during floor debate.

He said that is only “a small part” of the costs associated with gender reassignment. “This does nothing to help our troops continue to be the most effective fighting force and is nothing but a distraction and waste of valuable taxpayer dollars,” Rosendale said.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., said transgender people are more likely to serve in the military than cisgender people. “So it’s mind boggling that we would want to deter and discriminate against a group of people that have proven their patriotism and deep commitment to our country,” she said.

The House also approved a measure that would prevent the military from covering costs of transgender health procedures for immediate family members with special needs. The amendment, offered by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., was adopted, 222-210.

Duarte voted for the Norman amendment, but Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who had supported the Rosendale one, voted against it. Cuellar also voted for this one.

Ukraine funding amendments

Conservatives who pushed for the amendments to block the U.S. from continuing to help fund Ukraine in its armed defense against Russia had predicted they wouldn’t pass – and they didn’t.

An amendment from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to strike an authorization for $300 million in additional funding to Ukraine from the bill failed, 89-341.

“Sending money to fund a war in a foreign country does not deter war, it continues it, it causes it, it enables it, it allows it," Greene said.

Gaetz’s amendment to prohibit future security assistance to Ukraine was rejected, 70-358.

Gaetz — who reportedly is under active investigation again by the House Ethics Committee — told reporters that keeping the spigot going on Ukraine funding was another reason Democrats should be motivated to vote for final passage of the bill.

“Democrats are to Ukraine money, like what a cat is to catnip,” he said.

The House is continuing to debate other amendments and a vote on final passage of the defense bill is expected on Friday.