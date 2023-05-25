House Passes Bill Raising Fentanyl Classification to Highest Level

The House passed a bill that would permanently classify fentanyl and its analogues as Schedule I controlled substances Thursday.

Schedule II substances are highly addictive but may have some medical uses, while Schedule I drugs are highly addictive but have no recognized medical properties.

Introduced by Republican Reps. Morgan Griffith and Bob Latta and with the backing of President Joe Biden, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act received widespread support in Congress, with 269 representatives voting in favor of it and 97 voting against. The remaining 69 members of the House did not vote on the bill.

“As drug overdose deaths reach historic levels in our country, the HALT Fentanyl Act offers a way to make progress amid the tragedy of addiction,” said Griffith in a statement, urging his colleagues to pass the legislation quickly.

“Illicit fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for people in the United States aged 18 to 49,” Latta said in a statement, adding that the the bill will help get fentanyl-related substances off the streets.

Nominally a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, fentanyl received a temporary classification as a Schedule I substance in 2018 but that will run out in 2024.

Glassine pouches of confirmed fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory October 8, 2019 in New York.

Deaths from overdoses involving fentanyl increased almost fourfold from 2016 to 2021 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Senate is currently considering a companion bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who said in a statement: “The crisis at the southern border provides easy access for drug cartels to smuggle Chinese fentanyl into the U.S. fueling the overdose epidemic. Glad to see the House take this step to ensure law enforcement has the tools necessary to combat this growing emergency.”