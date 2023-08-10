House Oversight Chair James Comer Says He Plans to Subpoena Joe Biden, Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and the House Oversight Committee plan on subpoenaing both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" that he expects current investigations into the Biden family to end up in court.

"We know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens," Comer said on Thursday.

The Republican congressman referenced a bank memo released by House Republicans this week which shows more than $20 million in foreign payments to Hunter Biden and his associates while his father was vice president.

The president has denied any direct involvement with his son's business dealings.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified to Republicans that Hunter Biden sold the "illusion" of access to his father. He later told Tucker Carlson in an interview it was a "soft abuse of power."

According to Comer, "bank records don't lie."

"I wish the media would ask the president, what exactly did your family do to receive this $21 million that the House Oversight Committee has proven. He just continues to say, well, that's a lie. That's not true. We have their bank records, Maria. Bank records don't lie," he told Bartiromo.

He added that it was "always going to end" with the Bidens coming before the House committee.

A White House spokesperson pointed The Messenger toward a press release from Wednesday in which they said "Comer and his fellow extreme Republicans in Congress are now admitting they haven’t uncovered any proof or involvement or wrongdoing by President Biden. They simply will continue to spread innuendo and lies as they pursue a baseless impeachment stunt to attack the President. House Republicans can’t prove President Biden did anything wrong, but they are proving every day they have no vision and no agenda to actually help the American people. For them, it’s all about partisan games and political attacks that serve themselves and get themselves attention on right wing media - not about taking on the big challenges facing our country."