House Oversight Chair James Comer responded to recent comments made by White House spokesperson Ian Sams about investigations into Hunter Biden's business dealings, calling Sams a "clown."

"I could have done without that picture, he's not the most flattering person I've ever seen," Comer told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Wednesday night.

The Republican lawmaker also accused Hunter Biden of making millions of dollars by "selling access to Joe Biden," referring to Devon Archer's recent testimony, where he said Hunter Biden was on the phone with his father while with business associates several times.

Sams earlier this week made comments dismissing plans of impeachment inquiries on President Biden. He also accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of lying when he said Congress had evidence of the Bidens' business deals abroad.

"Ian Sams can say one thing, the media can say one thing, but the American people see that there's corruption here," Comer said. "They realize that this family has profited off of their backs paying taxes for this government, and they want something done about it."