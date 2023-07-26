House Moves Forward With Spending Bills Amid Controversy Over Cuts

House GOP leaders reached a détente with ultraconservatives over spending cuts Wednesday just in time for a key vote to begin floor debate on the first of 12 annual must-pass appropriations bills.

The House voted 217-206 to adopt a rule setting up debate on the veterans-related spending bill.

Republicans are not slashing spending on veterans, but a larger dispute over how to cut all the bills to pre-COVID spending levels had threatened to derail consideration of any of the 12 bills.

Ultraconservatives, led by members of the House Freedom Caucus, have advocated for deeper cuts to spending bills the House Appropriations Committee has prepared.

Leadership has agreed to drop the budget gimmicks appropriators had used to artificially inflate total spending across the 12 bills above the $1.47 trillion level Republicans had agreed to in January's speaker race negotiations. It took 15 ballots and an untold number of promises to members on the far right of his conference for McCarthy to finally win his bid to become speaker of the House.

"They worked things out with the top-line number, so we'll vote for the rule," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the vote. He said he had been planning to oppose the procedural measure earlier Wednesday before the deal.

Norman cautioned that further decisions still need to be made on how to implement the spending cuts across the remaining 11 bills.

"We'll work out the details of the individual bills," he said. "We're making progress."

Two Republicans — Reps. Victoria Spartz of Indiana and John Rose of Tennessee — still voted against the rule for the veterans spending bill, along with all Democrats.

Spartz has been voting against all procedural rules in continued protest over GOP leaders not doing enough in her view to curb spending. She said earlier Wednesday that she has discussed the matter with McCarthy and they're working on a resolution but one had not yet been achieved.

"I think we need to still formalize our processes of dealing with more effectively on all of the debt and spending and revenues," Spartz said. "You need to start adding up some debits and credits and reconciling them."