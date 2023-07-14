House Minority Leader Jeffries Welcomes Herzog - The Messenger
House Minority Leader Jeffries Welcomes Herzog

Jeffries and Democrats are set to roll out the red carpet for Israeli President Herzog's scheduled address to Congress next week

Published |Updated
Lindsey McPherson
The top House Democrat said Friday he looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog “with open arms” as he comes to Congress for a joint address next week – even as some progressives plan to skip the speech.

“President Herzog has been a force for good in Israeli society,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said. He also noted the “special relationship” the U.S. has with Israel.

Some progressive Democrats feel differently about Herzog and Israel in general and have said they will skip the address.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
"No way in hell," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told The Messenger when asked earlier this week if she planned to attend Herzog’s speech.

Jeffries said individual members can make independent decisions but he expects a large bipartisan turnout for the address.

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.

