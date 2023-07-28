House Members Want a Select Committee on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

Four House members are calling for the formation of a select committee to investigate Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs — formerly known as UFOs. Their request comes after a former intelligence officer testified this week that the Pentagon has been hiding information from Congress on the topic.

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., making the request for a select committee.

They cited a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UAPs this week in which David Grusch, a former intelligence officer for the Air Force and National GeospatialIntelligence Agency, testified that the government "is operating with secrecy — above congressional oversight — with regards to UAPs."

Grusch, who served as his agency’s co-lead on UAPs, blew the whistle on the matter to the intelligence community inspector general.

"This issue is much bigger than the news cycle: it represents a confluence of concerning governmental actions that indicates a lack of forthrightness on the part of the Pentagon and intelligence community," Gaetz, Luna, Burchett and Moskoqitz wrote in their letter.

"No governmental program, no matter how sensitive, can be outside the view of Congress," they said. "And yet, the Executive Branch routinely redacts and entirely withholds information in other domains that we are entitled to, and is doing so here."

The lawmakers said a select committee should be created and given subpoena authority so it can collect information the Pentagon has been hiding.