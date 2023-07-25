House Judiciary Panel Moves to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved closer to being held in contempt of Congress on Tuesday, with Republicans on the powerful House Judiciary Committee saying they will consider a censure resolution later this week.

Republicans on the panel are circling Zuckerberg and his company for failing to comply fully with a subpoena to produce documents as part of the panel's investigation into social media censorship.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the panel, and other Republicans issued a subpoena in February requesting documents from Meta related to the social media giant's communications with Biden administration officials and other internal material. The committee said Tuesday that Meta provided "a limited number" of communications with the executive branch, which included "redactions of key information."

The 13-page contempt report released Tuesday accuses Meta of capitulating to pressure from the White House to remove certain posts and accounts. The report also says the panel has conducted interviews with nine current and former employees of the company to date.

Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The committee will meet Thursday to consider the contempt resolution against Zuckerberg, bringing congressional Republicans one step closer to a clash with the founder of Meta, which also owns Facebook.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Meta told The Messenger the company has "operated in good faith with this committee’s sweeping requests for information."

"We began sharing documents before the committee’s February subpoena and have continued to do so. To date we have delivered over 53,000 pages of documents – both internal and external – and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal matters, including some scheduled this very week," the Meta spokesperson said. "Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee."