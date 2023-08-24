House Judiciary Expected to Launch Congressional Probe Into Georgia DA Fani Willis: Report

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to begin a congressional investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as soon as Thursday, according to a new report from CNN.
The committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is expected to ask Willis whether she coordinated with the Justice Department or used federal funding to support her investigation. Willis has consistently defended the impartiality of her investigation as the Trump campaign has targeted her with a number of attacks following the former president's latest indictment.
If launched on Thursday, the probe into Willis would come on the same day as former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest in Georgia, where he was indicted alongside 18 co-defendants by Willis on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
As the committee prepares, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and statewide Republican officials have also discussed reviewing Willis' actions.
