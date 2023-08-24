House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Georgia DA Fani Willis - The Messenger
Politics.
House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Georgia DA Fani Willis

The letter requests documents related to the use of federal funds and communication between Willis and special counsel Jack Smith or federal officials

Eva Surovell
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent the letter the same day former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest in GeorgiaDrew Angerer/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday sent a letter requesting information from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis concerning whether her investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated.

"Your indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated," Jordan wrote.

The letter requests any documents related to the use of federal funds and communications between Willis and special counsel Jack Smith or other federal officials by Sept. 7. Jordan cited Willis' launch of a reelection campaign website four days before bringing charges, as well as the timing of the indictment and expected trial as evidence suggesting Willis is politically motivated.

Jordan sent a similar letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March requesting information related to Bragg's indictment of Trump in the hush-money case the former president is facing in New York. Bragg later sued Jordan and his congressional allies, alleging the chairman participated "in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction."

The probe comes the same day as Trump is expected to surrender for arrest in Georgia, where he is facing charges alongside 18 co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

