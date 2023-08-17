House Judiciary Committee Chair Subpoenas Citibank Demanding Information on Jan. 6

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan issued a subpoena to Citibank on Thursday demanding to know what kind of financial information the bank shared with the FBI regarding Jan. 6 riot participants.

A Judiciary spokesperson confirmed the details of the subpoena to The Messenger. The subpoena was first reported by CNBC.

Jordan had already requested such information back in June, in a letter where Jordan also accused Bank of America of providing the data on Jan. 6 participants "voluntarily and without any legal process."

The same letter was sent to JP Morgan Chase, Truist, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and PNC. According to CNBC, the only bank that didn't cooperate was Citibank, whose lawyers said they would only provide said information under a subpoena.

Citi reported its second-quarter earnings before the markets opened Friday as the industry gets squeezed by high interest rates and inflation. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The investigation was prompted by an FBI whistleblower, who accused Bank of America of having “with no directive from the FBI, data-mined its customer base.”