House Judiciary Chairman Subpoenas Attorney General Garland and FBI Chief in Free Speech Probe
House Judiciary Committee issues subpoenas to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying they've been 'woefully inadequate' in cooperating with requests for information
House Republicans subpoenaed the FBI and Department of Justice in their ongoing probe of speech censorship by tech companies, saying cooperation from the agencies has been "woefully inadequate."
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said in announcing the subpoenas Thursday that he is seeking records detailing communication between the agencies and private companies "related to content moderation and the suppression of disfavored speech online."
The subpoenas were issued to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland as the panel continues its investigation into what Republicans argue is collusion between the federal government and large tech companies to suppress speech online. It is a line of inquiry that has been boosted by the federal Missouri v. Biden case, which argues that the federal government's contact with social media companies about content moderation resulted in the censoring of free speech and conservative views.
A judge last month issued a ruling in the case that bars a number of executive agencies and officials from contacting social media platforms about content moderation. The decision has been appealed.
The investigation continues a tranche of investigations that Jordan and other top Republican attack dogs have undertaken to ding the president ahead of the 2024 election cycle. Jordan also issued subpoenas to Citi Bank on Thursday, according to CNBC, over information it may have shared with federal investigators following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
The DOJ said in a statement to The Messenger "does not censor content on social media platforms."
- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s Most Wanted List
- House Judiciary Committee Republicans Express Support for AG Garland Impeachment Inquiry
- House Biden Probe: IRS Whistleblowers v. DOJ and FBI
- House Judiciary Committee Chair Subpoenas Citibank Demanding Information on Jan. 6
- Rep. Jordan Demands Answers From AG Garland Over Trump Probe
- McCarthy Says U.S. Attorney Leading Hunter Biden Probe Will ‘Have To’ Answer Lawmakers’ Questions
"Private companies have the sole authority to make decisions to protect their platforms and users," the department said. "As with all the Committee’s various requests, the Department remains committed to working with the Committee to fulfill their informational needs."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics