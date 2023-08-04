House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan: ‘Hillbillies’ Are Tired of Attacks on Trump - The Messenger
Jordan criticized the DC 'elite' for thinking 'there's a different set of rules' for them

Alec Dent
GOP House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan on Thursday said that “people in fly-over country, hillbillies in Ohio” are tired of what he calls a "ridiculous attack" on former President Donald Trump in an appearance on Fox News.

Speaking about the latest Trump indictment, Jordan said that he thinks it gains the former president's support.

“Well, I do think the end result, the take-away is, I think this just strengthens, just hardens the support for President Trump and frankly, expands it,” Jordan said.

“So much of the country is sick of this nonstop attack, this ridiculous attack on President Trump for seven years now, and they’re tired of this, this elite attitude in D.C. that says, ‘Oh, we’re better than everyone else, there’s a different set of rules,’” Jordan told Fox News’ Martha McCallum.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during an on-camera interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 09, 2023.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during an interview near the House Chambers during a series of votes in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 9, 2023.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“And I think people in fly-over country, hillbillies in Ohio, or Iowa or Oklahoma, they’re so sick of it, we’re so sick of it.”

Trump was arraigned Thursday on four felony counts for his role in the January 6 storming of the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

