House Jan. 6 Panel Member Lofgren: Trump Indictment Disclosures ‘Chilling’

Rp. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called one revelation from former President Donald Trump's latest indictment "chilling."

Lofgren, who served on the congressional subcommittee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riot, told CBS on Tuesday she was shocked to read in the indictment that the Insurrection Act was allegedly discussed by officials in the Trump administration.

"I didn’t realize how close we came to Trump ordering the military into American cities," Lofgren said. "That’s pretty chilling."

The congresswoman quoted from the indictment, adding, "If he had succeeded, there would have been demonstrations, and that’s why 'we have the Insurrection Act,' which of course allows for military to be dispatched."

Lofgren called the scenario "very unsettling."

Trump's latest indictment charges him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up January 6.

According to the indictment, in a January 2021 meeting an unnamed co-conspirator answered the White House counsel's concerns about riots if Trump refused to leave office by saying, "that's why there’s an Insurrection Act."