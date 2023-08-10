House Jan. 6 Panel Member Lofgren: Trump Indictment Disclosures ‘Chilling’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

House Jan. 6 Panel Member Lofgren: Trump Indictment Disclosures ‘Chilling’

The Democratic congresswoman calls an alleged conversation bringing up the Insurrection Act 'very unsettling'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rp. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., called one revelation from former President Donald Trump's latest indictment "chilling."

Lofgren, who served on the congressional subcommittee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riot, told CBS on Tuesday she was shocked to read in the indictment that the Insurrection Act was allegedly discussed by officials in the Trump administration.

"I didn’t realize how close we came to Trump ordering the military into American cities," Lofgren said. "That’s pretty chilling."

The congresswoman quoted from the indictment, adding, "If he had succeeded, there would have been demonstrations, and that’s why 'we have the Insurrection Act,' which of course allows for military to be dispatched."

Read More

Lofgren called the scenario "very unsettling."

Trump's latest indictment charges him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election leading up January 6.

According to the indictment, in a January 2021 meeting an unnamed co-conspirator answered the White House counsel's concerns about riots if Trump refused to leave office by saying, "that's why there’s an Insurrection Act."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.