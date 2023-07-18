House GOP to Force Pro-Israel Vote After Uproar Over Jayapal Comments

The House will vote on a resolution on Tuesday to defend Israel and denounce antisemitism following comments from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., that caused an uproar on Capitol Hill days before a visit from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The resolution, proposed by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, comes as Jayapal is under fire after referring to Israel as a "racist state" over the weekend.

The comments prompted criticism from both sides of the aisle, but Pfluger and House Republicans are pressing the measure to certify support for Israel.

"Israel is not a racist or an apartheid state; The House rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia; and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of the State of Israel," the resolution reads.

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn. and Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, are co-sponsors of the resolution. It also gained public support from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

“The United States and Israel have an unshakeable bond and I’m grateful to Rep. Pfluger for bringing forward this critical resolution expressing support for Israel in light of the recent rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric we’ve seen from leading figures in the Democrat Party,” Scalise said in a statement announcing the measure. “This should be an easy vote – any threat to Israel is a threat to the United States and the freedom we hold dear – and I’m proud to schedule this bill ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit. House Republicans will always stand with our long-time friend and ally, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people.”

Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Causus, made the controversial comment on Saturday when anti-Israel protesters interrupted a panel.

"I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state," the Congresswoman said.

Jayapal later walked back her statement on Twitter and House Democratic leadership issued a statement affirming support for Israel.

"Israel is not a racist state," the statement signed by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said.

"Our commitment to a safe and secure Israel as an invaluable partner, ally and beacon of democracy in the Middle East is ironclad. We look forward to welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States House of Representatives this week."

Pfluger also targeted Jayapal allies Omar Ilhan and Rashida Tlaib.

"Israel is the United States’ strongest partner in the Middle East,” Pfluger said. "Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar’s repeated comments denigrating Israel are unacceptable and disgusting. I am proud to introduce this resolution ensuring all Americans know where their Representatives stand when it comes to supporting Israel and our Jewish communities."

Omar has said she will boycott Herzog's visit.

Amid the uproar, President Biden had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and invited him to meet in the US.