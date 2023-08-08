House GOP Targeting Fall for Biden Impeachment: Report

House Republicans are setting their sights on the fall to decide on whether or not they will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, according to a CNN report.

Although House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hasn't officially confirmed that he is pursuing an impeachment inquiry, it seems that House Republicans have the intention of moving forward. Some have warned that if they don't start now, they will run out of time.

Many Republicans interested in impeaching Biden believe that if they steer the focus away from former President Donald Trump's legal woes when executing an impeachment inquiry, they will be successful in impeaching the president.

"Once the barn doors are open, so to speak, the horses are out," a senior House Republican told CNN. "You’re not gonna get them back in the barn."

The House has just begun their six week summer recess and GOP investigators are reportedly working on gathering more evidence in the Biden family probe and are hoping to schedule more interviews with business associates of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, CNN reported.

"It seems apparent that President Biden wasn’t being honest when he denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told CNN. "Further, it’s apparent tens of millions of dollars were involved that prospered the family."

Bacon added: "Did the president commit high crimes or misdemeanors? The committees need to do more digging to clarify this. There’s tons of smoke, but let’s verify what’s beneath that all."

CNN reported that one House GOP source told them that "there’s also a question of how much more the committees can turn up without launching an impeachment inquiry amid concerns from their voters who have little appetite for more strongly worded letters without taking more direct aim at the president."

But, some Republicans are reportedly feeling motivated to get it done.

"Basing it on the handful of colleagues I’ve spoken to over the last two to three days by phone, and the people here, I think there’s a growing sense that people understand we have a responsibility here," another senior House Republican told CNN.

And Biden isn't the only official Republicans have their eyes on to oust. House Republicans have also expressed the desire to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"All of the above," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told The Messenger in July when asked if the House should impeach Biden, Garland or Mayorkas.