House GOP Subpoenas Four More FBI and IRS Officials in Hunter Biden Probe

Two powerful House Republican committee chairmen subpoenaed a number of FBI and IRS officials for testimony on Monday, claiming they had information relevant to their probe of whether federal investigators mishandled an investigation into Hunter Biden.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Jason Smith, R-Mo., who chair the House Judiciary and House Ways and Means committees respectively, issued the subpoenas to the officials who they claim were at an October 2022 meeting where U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he was prevented from bringing charges against the president's son.

It is an accusation launched by an IRS whistleblower who interviewed with Smith's panel in May, but has been denied by federal officials.

The subpoenas follow explosive claims from two IRS whistleblowers who testified to the Judiciary Committee last month and alleged that the DOJ interfered with and slow-walked the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden.

Jordan and Smith in a statement said they "have sought these interviews since IRS whistleblowers came forward with concerning allegations of political interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling and tax evasion."

But the pair said the agencies did not comply with requests for voluntary transcribed interviews.

The subpoenas were issued to Michael T. Batdorf, IRS director of field operations, Darrell J. Waldon, IRS special agent in charge, Thomas J. Sobocinski, FBI special agent in charge and Ryeshia Holley, FBI assistant special agent in charge, who the chairmen say were either present at or had direct knowledge of the October 2022 meeting.

Weiss himself has publicly claimed that he was never blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden, seemingly rebuking the claims from the IRS whistleblowers. Weiss was also given special counsel designation earlier this month in the Hunter Biden probe, giving him more broad investigative and charging authorities.

But the public claims from Weiss and his appointment as special counsel have not stopped Republicans from doubling down on the digging into Hunter Biden and the president. Instead they have argued Weiss can't be trusted as special counsel, given the fact he signed off on a now-defunct plea deal which would have spared Hunter Biden jail time for tax and gun charges.

The White House and FBI declined to comment for this story. The Messenger has reached out to the IRS for comment.