House GOP Eying Secret Weapon to Target Biden’s Top Guns

To slash top administration officials’ salaries, or restructure their agencies?

That is the question House conservatives are weighing as they decide how best to punish senior Biden administration officials they blame for failing to secure the border and politicizing the justice system.

Their main targets are Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, and Attorney General Merrick Garland are on House Republicans target list for spending proposals that could slash their salaries or overhaul their agencies. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

But really, no Democratic authority is safe.

“Pretty much every bureaucrat in the Biden administration is on my list,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told The Messenger.

The Republicans’ secret weapon is an obscure spending rule they restored after seizing control of the House. The modern day Holman rule, named after the congressman who established it in 1876, provides two main paths for lawmakers looking for a workaround to a ban on using spending bills to change policy.

One option is to cut the salary of any government employee. The other is to reduce the government workforce by consolidating or eliminating offices.

Boebert prefers the former, saying she’s planning “as much I can do to impact their salaries.”

“They've destroyed our country,” she said of Biden’s executives.

House Freedom Caucus members like Boebert and others on the far right are dusting off the Holman rule for upcoming battles over government spending. But they have different ideas on how to use it.

Some are talking about using it to target the salaries of specific individuals, like Mayorkas, Garland and Wray. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., singled out those three specifically.

“That’d be a good start,” he said.

Mayorkas was an early mark. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and 10 other Republicans, including Good, asked the Appropriations Committee in late March to decrease Mayorkas’ salary to $0 “for willfully ignoring his oath to enforce our border security and immigration laws.”

While the Homeland Security appropriations bill the committee approved does not eliminate Mayorkas’ salary, Roy said he would support a Holman rule amendment to do just that.

Roy, however, has not decided if that’s the best use of a tool he understands “to be targeted at sort of offices and restructuring in broad terms.”

Regardless, Mayorkas and his department will be in Roy’s crosshairs if the Homeland Security bill comes to the floor. GOP leaders want to begin voting on spending bills later this month, but Homeland Security is one of the most controversial and, in past years, has rarely made it to the floor as a standalone bill.

“I just want the frickin’ border to be secured," Roy said. So he plans to "use every tool I have to force them to do their job."

Roy has also called for Mayorkas’ impeachment and isn’t giving up on that option.

But other conservatives, like Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., think impeachment is “premature” given the lack of due process to date.

Buck told The Messenger he’s “interested in exploring” the possibility of zeroing out Mayorkas’ salary as an alternative to impeachment.

“I think the Holman rule is a much better avenue in the House than impeachment,” he said. “It takes less time. It is more forthright. It has much the same impact. But it is not a constitutional procedure.”

Leadership will ultimately decide the approach, Buck said, but neither will “go very far in a Democrat-controlled Senate.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a vocal advocate of impeaching officials like Garland and Mayorkas, acknowledged “the Holman rule is another way to get rid of people that are either corrupt or possibly breaking the law or doing a bad job.”

“I'm a business owner, so in the private sector, we fire people,” she said. “The Holman rule is essentially that. But I'm also for impeachment.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., who championed the return of the Holman rule this Congress and under the last House GOP majority, sees it as a tool better suited for reorganizing government offices than cutting salaries.

"It can let off steam about a problem in an agency without necessarily eliminating the agency or doing something like that," he said.

In 2017, Griffith led an unsuccessful attempt to use a Holman rule amendment to reorganize the Congressional Budget Office. Griffith said there were a few other such amendments that Congress, but none passed.

Republican angst toward the executive branch has only heightened since then. Griffith is expecting his colleagues to file several Holman rule amendments, but he predicted few will be successful.

He doesn’t know if he’ll lead any efforts of his own, but as a House rules aficionado he is happy to provide his colleagues with technical advice.

For example, Griffith would advise against efforts to zero out government officials salaries, which he likened to "tilting at windmills." While the Holman rule allows that, minimum wage laws do not, he said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has started drafting a Holman rule amendment that would reorganize parts of the Justice Department. But he declined to share any more specifics since he’s still working through the details.

Asked if he would support Holman rule amendments that cut salaries instead of reorganizing agencies, Biggs said, “I don’t think that’s the preferred way, but it’s certainly an option.”

Whichever approach Republicans pursue, Democrats will be ready to fight back.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said the Holman rule allows Republicans to punish government officials without due process.

“I think that's both un-American and probably unconstitutional,” he said. “If I were the Republicans, I'd tread real lightly.”

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.