House GOP Cuts LGBTQ Community Center Funding
"This cruel and unjust decision is not rooted in any legitimacy, but instead in bigotry and hatred," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., said
House Republicans, after a heated House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, voted to eliminate funding for three LGBTQ community centers.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., introduced an amendment to the Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development's annual funding bills that would cancel $3.62 million in funding for the community centers located in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
Cole said the amendment would cut down "problematic" spending. The measure also prohibits the use of federal funding to fly Pride flags outside of government buildings.
In a party line vote, the amendment passed 32-26.
- Watch Mary J. Blige Judge a Ball in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community
- Maren Morris Says Country Music Industry Has Done ‘Decades of Harm’ to LGBTQ+ Community
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’
- ‘High School Musical’ Character Ryan Evans Confirms He’s Part of LGBTQ+ Community With Kiss Scene
- Charles Barkley Stands by LGBTQ+ Community in Profanity-Laced Speech, Buys Bud Light for Bar Customers
But, Democrats sparked outrage over the amendment calling it "political theater," an "embarrassment," and a "disgrace."
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., recounted an emotional story during markup of him being physically assaulted for being an openly gay man in Congress and accused Republicans of inciting violence by "introducing bills like this."
"This amendment brings this committee to a new low," Pocan said Tuesday . "The fact that you would take away members’ earmarks simply because they refer to the LGBTQ+ community is insane."
"If you were to take away earmarks because they went to the NAACP or the Urban League, you would rightfully so be called racist bigots,” Pocan continued. “But when you do it to the LGBT community, it’s another frickin’ day in Congress."
Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., came out in defense of Cole's amendment claiming LGBTQ community center programs include drag shows, administering hormone replacement therapy, and supporting communism.
"Appropriation also should be appropriate," Zinke said.
Ranking member of the subcommittee, Rep. Mark Quigley, D-Ill., introduced an amendment later on in the meeting to re-instate the funding, but it was rejected in a 27-30 vote.
A number of committee members comments were asked to be struck from the record causing the meeting to break for recess twice, including remarks made by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn..
Wasserman Schultz said the "Republican Party doesn't like gay people" and DeLauro claimed working with Republicans on the committee was like "negotiating with terrorists." Both comments received strike requests.
Despite contentious protest from Democrats, funding for all three community centers was cut.
"This cruel and unjust decision is not rooted in any legitimacy, but instead in bigotry and hatred," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., who requested funding for one of the centers, wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "An overwhelming majority of Americans support LGBTQ+ rights. We are on the right side of history & we will hold those who wish to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans accountable."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics