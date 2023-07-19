House GOP Cuts LGBTQ Community Center Funding

House Republicans, after a heated House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, voted to eliminate funding for three LGBTQ community centers.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., introduced an amendment to the Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development's annual funding bills that would cancel $3.62 million in funding for the community centers located in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Cole said the amendment would cut down "problematic" spending. The measure also prohibits the use of federal funding to fly Pride flags outside of government buildings.

In a party line vote, the amendment passed 32-26.

But, Democrats sparked outrage over the amendment calling it "political theater," an "embarrassment," and a "disgrace."

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., recounted an emotional story during markup of him being physically assaulted for being an openly gay man in Congress and accused Republicans of inciting violence by "introducing bills like this."

"This amendment brings this committee to a new low," Pocan said Tuesday . "The fact that you would take away members’ earmarks simply because they refer to the LGBTQ+ community is insane."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) arrives to a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republicans fielded several questions from reporters about their colleague Rep. George Santos (R-NY) who was charged by federal prosecutors in a 13-count indictment that includes charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"If you were to take away earmarks because they went to the NAACP or the Urban League, you would rightfully so be called racist bigots,” Pocan continued. “But when you do it to the LGBT community, it’s another frickin’ day in Congress."

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., came out in defense of Cole's amendment claiming LGBTQ community center programs include drag shows, administering hormone replacement therapy, and supporting communism.

"Appropriation also should be appropriate," Zinke said.

Ranking member of the subcommittee, Rep. Mark Quigley, D-Ill., introduced an amendment later on in the meeting to re-instate the funding, but it was rejected in a 27-30 vote.

A number of committee members comments were asked to be struck from the record causing the meeting to break for recess twice, including remarks made by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn..

Wasserman Schultz said the "Republican Party doesn't like gay people" and DeLauro claimed working with Republicans on the committee was like "negotiating with terrorists." Both comments received strike requests.

Despite contentious protest from Democrats, funding for all three community centers was cut.

"This cruel and unjust decision is not rooted in any legitimacy, but instead in bigotry and hatred," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., who requested funding for one of the centers, wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "An overwhelming majority of Americans support LGBTQ+ rights. We are on the right side of history & we will hold those who wish to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans accountable."