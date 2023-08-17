House GOP Committee Chair Asks National Archives for Unredacted Emails Involving the Bidens and Ukraine
The committee also claims to have identified a pseudonym Biden used as vice president: Robert L. Peters
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter on Thursday to the National Archives asking for the unredacted versions of emails and documents from the Bidens involving Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine and the energy firm Burisma.
The records from when Biden was serving as vice president are a part of Comer's investigation into the overlap between Hunter's business and Joe Biden's duties as VP.
“[...] Evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling." Comer said. "We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.”
In the letter, Comer also mentions Devon Archer's, Hunter's then-associate, testimony saying Joe Biden's son was on the phone with his father while on business meetings often. But Archer, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma at the same time as Hunter Biden, said he was not aware of Hunter ever asking his father to make specific foreign policy decisions or take action on behalf of his son’s business interests.
The chairman also accuses Joe Biden of having "dined with corrupt foreign oligarchs in Washington, D.C., and met with his son’s Chinese business associate for coffee in Beijing."
He asks for emails from him, including using a pseudonym, and where Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin or Archer are copied. One of the pseudonym is identified as "Robert L. Peters.”
- House GOP Committee Chair Says IRS Whistleblowers Alleged Misconduct in Hunter Biden Case
- House Intelligence Committee Chair: Prigozhin Has Shown the Russian People the Ukraine War is a Lie
- Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer Arrives to Testify Before House Oversight Committee
- House Budget Committee Chair Promises Budget Before Fiscal Year Ends
- House Oversight Chair James Comer Says He Plans to Subpoena Joe Biden, Hunter Biden
- House GOP Targeting Fall for Biden Impeachment: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics