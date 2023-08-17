House GOP Committee Chair Asks National Archives for Unredacted Emails Involving the Bidens and Ukraine

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter on Thursday to the National Archives asking for the unredacted versions of emails and documents from the Bidens involving Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine and the energy firm Burisma.

The records from when Biden was serving as vice president are a part of Comer's investigation into the overlap between Hunter's business and Joe Biden's duties as VP.

“[...] Evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling." Comer said. "We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.”

James Comer (R-Ky.) is the chair of the Oversight Committee. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the letter, Comer also mentions Devon Archer's, Hunter's then-associate, testimony saying Joe Biden's son was on the phone with his father while on business meetings often. But Archer, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma at the same time as Hunter Biden, said he was not aware of Hunter ever asking his father to make specific foreign policy decisions or take action on behalf of his son’s business interests.

The chairman also accuses Joe Biden of having "dined with corrupt foreign oligarchs in Washington, D.C., and met with his son’s Chinese business associate for coffee in Beijing."

He asks for emails from him, including using a pseudonym, and where Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin or Archer are copied. One of the pseudonym is identified as "Robert L. Peters.”