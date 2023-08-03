House GOP Chairman to Space Command: ‘It Now Appears You Have Something to Hide’

A House Republican committee chairman whose home state of Alabama was passed over for the permanent U.S. Space Command headquarters is accusing the military of intentionally hiding information from his panel.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and General James Dickinson, who is in charge of the Space Command, re-upping his request for transcribed interviews with them. Rogers is also asking for documents related to changes in the Space Command's headquarters and mission requirements.

The chairman said that this letter is his committee's fifth request for the documents and noted the Space Command leaders' refusal to respond "can only be considered obfuscation and purposeful delay."

President Joe Biden on Monday decided to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado. The Space Command is a division of the Air Force created in 2019 under former President Donald Trump, who announced in the final days of his presidency that the headquarters would eventually move from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama.

After taking office Biden decided to review the headquarters decision, finally announcing on Monday that he wants to keep it in Colorado amid concerns a move would harm military readiness. Biden's announcement sparked outrage from Alabama lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Rogers said it is "unacceptable" that a final decision on Space Command's headquarters was made while the committee's oversight request was outstanding.

"It now appears you have something to hide, otherwise a forthright response to the Committee’s patient and numerous requests would have already come," he wrote to Kendall and Dickson. "If you fail to adequately respond, I will be forced to seek a subpoena for the relevant documents we have requested on multiple occasions, and to seek your compelled appearance."

House Homeland Security Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said in a letter to Space Command leaders that their repeated refusal to comply with his panel's oversight request on the command headquarters decision suggests they have something to hide. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rogers gave the command leaders until Wednesday, a week from the letter's Aug. 2 date, to respond and provide a timeline for delivering requested documents and finalizing logistics for the transcribed interviews.

The entire Alabama congressional delegation, including Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell, was outraged by Biden's decision to keep the Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

"I expected more from the Biden Administration," Sewell said in a statement. "A decision of this magnitude should not be about red states versus blue states, but rather what is in the best interest of our national security."

Tuberville said it was "shameful" that the Biden administration waited until Congress went into its summer recess to announce the decision.

“This is absolutely not over," he said in a statement. "I will continue to fight this as long as it takes to bring Space Command where it would be best served — Huntsville, Alabama."

The decision, Tuberville added, "just adds to the long string of bad decisions that this compromised President has made. He is batting 1000 in that category since taking office.”

Tuberville has been engaged in a separate fight with the Defense Department over its abortion policy that provides service members with paid leave and reimburses travel costs if they need to travel out of state to obtain a legal procedure. He has been holding up Senate confirmation of all military nominations until the Pentagon drops the policy.

White House national security adviser John Kirby said earlier this week that neither Tuberville's hold, nor red-blue state politics, had have any influence over the decision.

“Let me put this as plainly as I can," he said, according to The Hill. "The deciding factor for President Biden in deciding to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs was operational readiness. Pure and simple."