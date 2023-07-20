House Freedom Caucus Strikes Again, Posing New Challenge for GOP Leadership

House GOP leaders’ plan to begin moving spending bills through the chamber next week is facing a familiar blockade by the House Freedom Caucus.

The most conservative members of the House GOP majority are preparing to possibly upend spending debate by pushing much deeper cuts to the federal budget, putting Washington on a path to a potential government shutdown at the end of September.

Many, although not all, Freedom Caucus members want to slash funding below levels the House Appropriations Committee has included in the 12 spending bills it has been preparing for floor action.

Leaders want to at least move the two spending bills that fund veterans and agriculture programs next week before the House is scheduled to go on recess for over a month.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Messenger earlier this week he would vote against any procedural rule to bring spending bills to the floor if the funding levels are not reduced.

While many of his other Freedom Caucus colleagues would not go as far as to make that same threat, they, too, warned they will oppose spending bills without more cuts.

“There's a lot of tools in this place to try to force people into doing the right thing,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told The Messenger Thursday.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said he is not sure whether he would block a rule. What is important, he said, is getting the 218 votes necessary to pass the appropriations bills on their own.

“The votes are the thing that matters," he said. "And if these numbers don't come down, I'm not voting for them.”

Republican leaders have proposed spending levels that are below the threshold agreed to as part of the debt limit deal struck between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. But Freedom Caucus members want to upend that deal with even deeper cuts.

Donalds said Democrats will not vote for the bills anyway. Even without further cuts, the bills the House Appropriations Committee approved contain conservative policies that the minority party opposes.

“So this is a Republican conversation right now,” he said.

Donalds assessment is not off base. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Thursday the spending bills “are not going in the right direction” and if they continue down the path conservatives are driving them towards, Democrats will have to vote against them.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and his fellow House Freedom Caucus want to see more cuts before they agree to vote for House spending bills. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Again, the Republicans have chosen to jam their extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people and take us toward a nation-wide ban on abortion care, bully the transgender community, undermine equal opportunity in every single zip code,” he said.

Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House. If every single Democrat votes against the spending bills, GOP leaders can’t afford to lose more than four from their own party.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who chairs the elected leadership committee that brings disparate House Republican factions together to discuss legislative issues, said the group has been discussing changes to the spending bills that would be acceptable to both conservatives and centrists to get them to that sweet spot of 218.

“Members have found additional opportunity for savings that I think have had pretty broad support,” Graves said. “We will continue identifying savings opportunities.”

Phone calls and meetings are scheduled for Friday and into the weekend, he said.

The House Rules Committee has been collecting members’ amendment submissions to the veterans and agriculture spending bills in preparation for potential floor action. Decisions on which amendments get votes will likely also play a role in the negotiations as GOP leaders try to lock down the votes, but an acceptable package of cuts is the key.

The veterans’ funding bill is one of the few where Republicans have proposed increasing funding over the current fiscal year. Although the House will not cut funding for veterans benefits or services, there are some other cuts to the Veterans Affairs Department that the Senate had identified, which the House may add to its bill, Graves said.

That’s just one example of the type of solutions members are eying to get to a compromise. But the proposals have yet to get close to the Freedom Caucus’ goal of collectively cutting roughly more than $100 billion from the committee-approved spending bills to get to down to $1.47 trillion without budget gimmicks.

“We shouldn't have kicked out appropriations bills at the higher levels. We've said that all along,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a Freedom Caucus member who serves on the Rules Committee, said. “So now they're trying to figure out what to do about it. And I don't know. There's conversations going on from a standpoint of what to do when we come back in next week.”

Roy would not say definitively that he would vote against the procedural rule on the spending bills if the funding levels aren’t lowered, but noted: “I don't think it's a good decision to try to advance a rule that is going to spend at levels that the that the American people did not expect us to spend at.”

Freedom Caucus members Bob Good, R-Va., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Eric Burlison, R-Mo., also said they have not decided how they would vote on the procedural rule, although they are still pushing to slash overall spending to their preferred $1.47 trillion level.

Burlison said he’s not looked at the spending bills that have come out of committee yet, but his staff has told him “quite a few” of the 270 suggested cuts he made to appropriators have made it in.

“That's promising,” he said. “I want to see what else there is. Like, for example, one of the bills I've heard includes a pay raise for members of Congress. And I can't – there's no way I can vote for something like that.”

Other conservatives outside the Freedom Caucus are also interested in finding cuts to get the spending total down to a true $1.47 trillion. While the Appropriations Committee used that figure to divvy up spending allocations among the dozen bills, they also added rescissions to offset new spending elsewhere that artificially inflated the total.

“Spending in America is out of control, and everything that we can do will be beneficial not only to Americans today, but certainly our grandchildren and their children,” said Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who chairs the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a Freedom Caucus member who sits on the Appropriations Committee, said he’ll “fully support” whatever solution gets 218 votes for the bills.

Republicans will eventually reach a compromise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., predicted Wednesday, but he warned the process may be messy.

"Sometimes, you have to hit the intersection and have the accident," he said.