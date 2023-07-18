House Fiscal Hawk Threatens Dissent Until GOP Leadership Slashes Spending

Upset that GOP leaders have not curbed spending, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said Tuesday she will try to block any bill from reaching the House floor until her party gets its act together.

"We can wipe our --- (you know what) with all letters and grandiose statements we are sending to the executive branch," Spartz wrote in a Tuesday letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. "Only money matters."

Spartz said it's been almost a year since House Republicans have had a serious discussion about fiscal reforms and "no real progress has been

made."

"Therefore, I am planning to oppose all Republican rules going forward until Congress starts exercising its constitutional duties," she said.

Rule votes are needed to bring bills that lack supermajority support to the House floor, and they typically fall squarely along party lines. A member of the majority party voting against a rule is seen as a serious affront to their leadership.

Ultra-conservatives blocked a rule last month that halted action on the House floor for a week in protest to the bipartisan debt ceiling deal McCarthy brokered and they opposed.

And House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Messenger Monday he plans to vote against any rule for spending bills until more cuts are made.

Spartz is taking that a step further by threatening to vote against rules for all bills, not just spending measures.

She cited three reasons for her protest.

One is that Congress has not taken steps to cut spending that is not authorized by law, which Spartz said is roughly 70% of all spending.

She said McCarthy promised to create task force to address this but "nothing meaningful has happened."

Spartz's second reason is the Congress is not taking steps to curb mandatory spending, which includes Social Security, Medicare and other programs that do not draw in enough revenue to sustain their projected long-term spending.

While Spartz said these matters should be addressed on a bipartisan basis but McCarthy "did not even fight to have a bipartisan commission to deal with this" and punted talk of changes to Social Security and Medicare until after the 2024 presidential election.

Finally, Spartz argued that Republicans should be doing more through oversight to go after wasteful spending.

"Our oversight also leaves much to be desired – ad hoc, fragmented, not

coordinated and poorly staffed – not holding the out-of-control executive branch accountable," she said.