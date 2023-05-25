House Fails to Override Biden’s Veto on Solar Energy Tariff Policy

Lawmakers on Wednesday failed to get enough support in the House to override President Biden's veto on solar panel tariff legislation.

The vote was 214-205 falling short of the two thirds that would be necessary to override the president's veto.

The veto, announced on May 16, stopped a measure that would end the current tariff exemptions on solar energy products imported from Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

“Now is not the time to undermine our efforts in producing a robust supply chain in solar,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., on Wednesday, as reported by Politico.

The current moratorium is an incentive on the development of American-made solar energy and promotes less dependency on Chinese products, said Biden in the veto text.

"Failing to act will mean that other countries will think they can simply take advantage of American business and the American worker, making us more reliant on foreign manufacturing supply chains, including for our clean energy needs," said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), who co-sponsored the resolution.