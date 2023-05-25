House Fails to Override Biden’s Veto on Solar Energy Tariff Policy
With a vote of 214 to 205, lawmakers did not have the two-thirds majority needed.
Lawmakers on Wednesday failed to get enough support in the House to override President Biden's veto on solar panel tariff legislation.
The vote was 214-205 falling short of the two thirds that would be necessary to override the president's veto.
The veto, announced on May 16, stopped a measure that would end the current tariff exemptions on solar energy products imported from Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
“Now is not the time to undermine our efforts in producing a robust supply chain in solar,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., on Wednesday, as reported by Politico.
- Biden Vetoes Legislation That Would End Solar Panel Tariff Exemptions
- Solar Power Set to Top Oil in Global Investment
- North Carolina Legislature Overrides Abortion Ban Veto
- White House Will Spend $1 Billion to Make Low-Income Housing ‘Climate Friendly’
- Could solar geoengineering reduce human suffering?
The current moratorium is an incentive on the development of American-made solar energy and promotes less dependency on Chinese products, said Biden in the veto text.
"Failing to act will mean that other countries will think they can simply take advantage of American business and the American worker, making us more reliant on foreign manufacturing supply chains, including for our clean energy needs," said Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), who co-sponsored the resolution.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics