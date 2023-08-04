House Dems Demand Trump Trial Be Televised
'Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings' the letter reads
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and 25 of his fellow Democrats in Congress on Thursday signed a letter calling for former President Donald Trump’s upcoming trial in his January 6 case to be televised.
"Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings," said the letter to Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, who oversees the federal courts. "If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses."
Cameras are banned in federal courtrooms, a policy that can only be changed through a rule change from the Judicial Conference, which oversees courtroom rules, or a law from Congress.
- House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff in Rare Rebuke
- Republicans Join Democrats to Block House Censure of Schiff
- House Democrats Yell ‘Shame’ At McCarthy After Schiff Censure
- Trump Lawyer, CNN Pundit Call for Trump Trial to be Televised: ‘It’s Not 1918!’
- ‘Christmas in June’: Why Democrats Say Adam Schiff Benefits From the Censure Vote
Democrats are not alone in calling for the proceedings to be livestreamed: One of Trump's lawyers, John Lauro, has called for the trial to be televised as well.
Trump pleaded not guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, during his arraignment on Thursday.
The first pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics