House Dems Demand Trump Trial Be Televised
Politics.
House Dems Demand Trump Trial Be Televised

'Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings' the letter reads

Alec Dent
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and 25 of his fellow Democrats in Congress on Thursday signed a letter calling for former President Donald Trump’s upcoming trial in his January 6 case to be televised.

"Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings," said the letter to Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, who oversees the federal courts. "If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses."

Former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump waves from inside his SUV on his way to the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of his arraignment.
Former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump waves from inside his SUV on his way to the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of his arraignment.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Cameras are banned in federal courtrooms, a policy that can only be changed through a rule change from the Judicial Conference, which oversees courtroom rules, or a law from Congress.

Democrats are not alone in calling for the proceedings to be livestreamed: One of Trump's lawyers, John Lauro, has called for the trial to be televised as well.

Trump pleaded not guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, during his arraignment on Thursday.

The first pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28.

