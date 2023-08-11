House Dems Call for Hearing Following DeSantis Suspension of State Attorney

House Democrats wrote a letter to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday asking for a hearing to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "ongoing efforts to subvert democracy" after he suspended a state attorney on Wednesday.

The letter was prompted by the governor's suspension of state attorney Monique Worrell. DeSantis accused the Democratic prosecutor of neglect, by not enforcing minimum mandatory sentences for gun and drug trafficking crimes.

Democratic House members Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Fla., Jamie Raskin, Md., and Daniel Goldman, N.Y., who signed the letter, accused DeSantis' of suspending Worrell "in order to install a political ally."

Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

She is being replaced by former judge Andrew Bain, who had been appointed to the 9th Circuit in Orange County by DeSantis in 2020.

"Under its current administration, Florida’s executive and legislative branches of government have engaged in a relentless assault on the fundamental rights and freedoms of Floridians," House members wrote in the letter. "The FloridacGovernor has continued to force through this repressive agenda by extreme and lawless means and has taken further acts of political intimidation tactics against elected officials."

They also mention that this is DeSantis' second attorney suspension. He also suspended Andrew Warren, who refused to enforce the state’s abortion ban.

The three congressmen are requesting a full committee meeting.