House Democrats to Unveil Resolution to Censure George Santos
The resolution faces an uphill battle through the Republican-led House
House Democrats on Monday will unveil a resolution to formally censure Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., for his lies regarding his professional and personal life.
“If you are a member of Congress who has informally condemned Mr. Santos, then you should have no trouble formally censuring him,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres D-N.Y., who wrote the resolution.
“He has disgraced the institution, and the institution should speak with one voice against his misconduct.”
Santos, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, is facing criminal charges and an ethics inquiry after several investigative reports revealed he fabricated much of his professional resume and lied about his ancestry.
The resolution faces an uphill battle through the Republican-led House. But Democrats are hopeful it will apply pressure on those on the other side of the aisle who voted recently to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, D, over his role in investigating former President Donald Trump.
The censure resolution is coming shortly after Santos ignited controversy last week for comparing himself to Rosa Parks and taking a shot at other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah.
