House Democrats to Unveil Resolution to Censure George Santos
Politics.
House Democrats to Unveil Resolution to Censure George Santos 

The resolution faces an uphill battle through the Republican-led House

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
House Democrats on Monday will unveil a resolution to formally censure Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., for his lies regarding his professional and personal life.

“If you are a member of Congress who has informally condemned Mr. Santos, then you should have no trouble formally censuring him,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres D-N.Y., who wrote the resolution.  

“He has disgraced the institution, and the institution should speak with one voice against his misconduct.”

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans passed their first bill of the 118th Congress on Monday night, voting along party lines to cut $71 billion from the Internal Revenue Service, which Senate Democrats said they would not take up. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Santos, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, is facing criminal charges and an ethics inquiry after several investigative reports revealed he fabricated much of his professional resume and lied about his ancestry. 

The resolution faces an uphill battle through the Republican-led House. But Democrats are hopeful it will apply pressure on those on the other side of the aisle who voted recently to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, D, over his role in investigating former President Donald Trump.

The censure resolution is coming shortly after Santos ignited controversy last week for comparing himself to Rosa Parks and taking a shot at other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah.

