House Democrats Target Vulnerable Republicans Over Santos Vote

House Democrats’ campaign arm will begin running digital ads Friday targeting Republicans in battleground districts over their votes this week to refer a Democratic measure to expel indicted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to the Ethics Committee.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will run two separate ad campaigns on Facebook through Memorial Day weekend, according to details shared first with The Messenger.

One campaign will target first-term New York Republican Reps. Nick LaLota, Anthony D'Esposito, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, each of whom has called on Santos to resign. The other campaign will be aimed at GOP incumbents in competitive districts across more than a dozen other states.

While each digital campaign is only a four-figure investment, the move is expected to be the first of many tying Republicans in competitive districts to the embattled Santos, who pleaded guilty last week to 13 federal charges.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

House Democrats attempted to bring a measure on whether Santos should be removed from Congress to the floor. But House Republicans kicked the expulsion measure on Wednesday to the ethics panel, which is already investigating Santos, sparing vulnerable members from a politically dicey up-or-down vote.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has called on the panel to move quickly.

“Vulnerable House Republicans have proven they are too weak to buck party leadership and — instead of expelling serial grifter and indicted criminal George Santos from Congress — they are protecting him,” DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton said in a statement to The Messenger. “Voters deserve better than hypocritical representatives who put their party above their people and the DCCC will continue to hold these Republicans accountable.”