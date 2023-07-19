House Democrats’ Plan To Discredit Hunter Biden Whistleblowers

A House hearing Wednesday afternoon will provide another opportunity for Republicans to showcase two IRS whistleblowers who claim corruption plagued the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Democrats plan to try to publicly discredit the whistleblowers and their GOP proponents by aggressively pushing back against “a false narrative of political interference” in the Hunter Biden tax probe, according to details of the party’s playbook for the hearing obtained by The Messenger.

The whistleblowers have alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the lead prosecutor in the investigation, was denied the ability to bring more serious charges against the president’s son and was blocked from seeking special counsel status in the probe.

But Democrats plan to use Weiss’s own words against Republicans at Wednesday's hearing.

A memo distributed to Democratic members of the House Oversight panel, obtained by The Messenger, lays out how Weiss’s own public statements have debunked the idea that he was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden — not to mention his outright statement that he never sought special counsel status from the DOJ.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“In several letters discussing the Hunter Biden investigation, U.S. Attorney Weiss has clearly expressed he has ‘been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges,’” the Democratic talking points memo said.

Democrats will also push the idea that the two whistleblowers were disgruntled with Weiss and their supervisors in the investigation, arguing it “embittered” them to those leading the probe.

“They will, I am sure, describe for us their disagreements and frustrations with their supervisors, as well as with the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Mr. Weiss and his team of prosecutors, disagreements which began in 2020 when President Trump’s own appointees ran both the IRS and the Department of Justice,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the committee, is expected to say in his opening remarks, according to excerpts provided to The Messenger.

The claims from the two former IRS agents set to appear before the Oversight committee are at the heart of the House GOP probe into the Biden administration and the Department of Justice as the summer election season heats up.

Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with federal authorities on tax and gun charges last month, likely sparing him jail time, an arrangement that Republicans have labeled a “sweetheart deal.”

“We will also hear about the apparent confusion and misunderstandings which embittered them toward Mr. Weiss as he reviewed the evidence and then made the ultimate decision about how, when and where to charge Hunter Biden,” Raskin's prepared opening statement reads.

Democrats overall are framing the hearing and the House Republican probe as a way to throw political dirt on the Biden administration while also handing campaign ammo to former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for GOP nomination in 2024 in spite of his increasing legal woes.

“But make no mistake, the only political interference at play in this case is taking place right now with Donald Trump and our GOP colleagues who continue their full-scale assault on the rule of law and our independent justice system,” Raskin is also expected to say.

It is a line of attack that the White House is also jumping in on, with Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president and White House Oversight spokesman, saying Republicans are “staging partisan stunts to try to damage (the president) politically.”