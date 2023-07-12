House Democrats Pan FBI Oversight Hearing as GOP ‘Performance Art’

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday panned the panel’s oversight hearing with the head of the FBI as a political spectacle.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the committee, said an oversight hearing would’ve been “a relatively bipartisan exercise” not too long ago.
“Today, unfortunately, House Republicans will fall well short of that mark,” he said in prepared remarks. “To them, this hearing is little more than performance art. It is an elaborate show designed with only two purposes in mind: to protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his actions and to return him to the White House in the next election.”
Nadler criticized Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and committee Republicans for condemning the FBI as a corrupt law-enforcement agency "and — their favorite word — 'weaponized' against the American people."
- House Oversight Committee to Hold UFO Hearing
- Democrats Trash GOP for Revealing FBI Intel on Biden Family
- Oversight Committee Member Says FBI Afraid Its Source ‘Will Be Killed’
- Is the Truth Out There? House Oversight Committee Intends to Find Out in Hearing
- House Democrats’ Plan To Discredit Hunter Biden Whistleblowers
Most of the committee’s “baseless investigations” into the agency, Nadler said, are “premised on absurd conspiracy theories, some so absurd that the chairman cannot possibly believe them to be true.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the integrity and work of the agency, outlining the FBI’s workload and accomplishments.
“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” Wray said.
Democrats were largely friendly toward Wray and the FBI, while Republicans generally took a tougher posture.
“We are here today because MAGA Republicans will do anything to protect Donald Trump, their savior, no matter how unfounded or dangerous it may be to do so,” Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said. “Welcome to the legislative arm of the Trump reelection campaign.”
Johnson and other Democrats said Trump put the nation’s national security at risk when he took documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate, for which he now faces 37 charges.
“He made the choice to keep these highly classified defense and national security documents, apparently because he wanted a souvenir,” Nadler quipped.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said that 90 minutes into the hearing, Republicans had used the term “laptop” roughly 20 times, a reference to Hunter Biden’s computer.
“In fact, in the chairman’s opening statement, he said that he’s upset that he believes the FBI prevented more Americans from learning about a private citizen’s laptop,” he said. “That is bananas to me.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., proved a rare Democrat posing tough questions toWray. She asked the FBI chief about “areas of concern” around Americans’ civil liberties, such as a declassified government report that said the FBI purchases commercially available information about Americans from data brokers.
On the flip side, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., extensively thanked Wray and the FBI for their work. Buck also referenced Wray’s Wikipedia page, jokingly noting “the great funnel of knowledge in the digital age."
“According to Wikipedia, you’re still a registered Republican,” said Buck, who ticked through Wray’s history as a Republican appointee. “And I hope you don’t change your party affiliation after this hearing is over.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics