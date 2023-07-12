House Democrats Pan FBI Oversight Hearing as GOP ‘Performance Art’

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday panned the panel’s oversight hearing with the head of the FBI as a political spectacle.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the committee, said an oversight hearing would’ve been “a relatively bipartisan exercise” not too long ago.

“Today, unfortunately, House Republicans will fall well short of that mark,” he said in prepared remarks. “To them, this hearing is little more than performance art. It is an elaborate show designed with only two purposes in mind: to protect Donald Trump from the consequences of his actions and to return him to the White House in the next election.”

Nadler criticized Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and committee Republicans for condemning the FBI as a corrupt law-enforcement agency "and — their favorite word — 'weaponized' against the American people."

Most of the committee’s “baseless investigations” into the agency, Nadler said, are “premised on absurd conspiracy theories, some so absurd that the chairman cannot possibly believe them to be true.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the integrity and work of the agency, outlining the FBI’s workload and accomplishments.

“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” Wray said.

Democrats were largely friendly toward Wray and the FBI, while Republicans generally took a tougher posture.

“We are here today because MAGA Republicans will do anything to protect Donald Trump, their savior, no matter how unfounded or dangerous it may be to do so,” Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said. “Welcome to the legislative arm of the Trump reelection campaign.”

Johnson and other Democrats said Trump put the nation’s national security at risk when he took documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate, for which he now faces 37 charges.

“He made the choice to keep these highly classified defense and national security documents, apparently because he wanted a souvenir,” Nadler quipped.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said that 90 minutes into the hearing, Republicans had used the term “laptop” roughly 20 times, a reference to Hunter Biden’s computer.

“In fact, in the chairman’s opening statement, he said that he’s upset that he believes the FBI prevented more Americans from learning about a private citizen’s laptop,” he said. “That is bananas to me.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., proved a rare Democrat posing tough questions toWray. She asked the FBI chief about “areas of concern” around Americans’ civil liberties, such as a declassified government report that said the FBI purchases commercially available information about Americans from data brokers.

On the flip side, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., extensively thanked Wray and the FBI for their work. Buck also referenced Wray’s Wikipedia page, jokingly noting “the great funnel of knowledge in the digital age."

“According to Wikipedia, you’re still a registered Republican,” said Buck, who ticked through Wray’s history as a Republican appointee. “And I hope you don’t change your party affiliation after this hearing is over.”