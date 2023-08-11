House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas - The Messenger
House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the lawmakers who signed the letter

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of House Democrats wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for potentially breaking federal laws regarding financial disclosures.

The letter was signed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-M.d.; Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

“Justice Thomas' consistent failure to disclose gifts and benefits from industry magnates and wealthy, politically active executives highlights a blatant disregard for judicial ethics as well as apparent legal violations,” read the letter.

Thomas has faced criticism in the wake of a series of ProPublica stories reporting he had accepted trips and other gifts from wealthy political donors and had entered into undisclosed financial agreements with them, such as purchasing an R.V. with financing from Anthony Welters, a health care executive and friend of Thomas’ preceding his time on the bench.

Read More

Thomas has consistently stated that none of the actions violated judicial ethics or federal law.

