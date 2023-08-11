House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas

A group of House Democrats wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for potentially breaking federal laws regarding financial disclosures.

The letter was signed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-M.d.; Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

“Justice Thomas' consistent failure to disclose gifts and benefits from industry magnates and wealthy, politically active executives highlights a blatant disregard for judicial ethics as well as apparent legal violations,” read the letter.

Thomas has faced criticism in the wake of a series of ProPublica stories reporting he had accepted trips and other gifts from wealthy political donors and had entered into undisclosed financial agreements with them, such as purchasing an R.V. with financing from Anthony Welters, a health care executive and friend of Thomas’ preceding his time on the bench.

Thomas has consistently stated that none of the actions violated judicial ethics or federal law.