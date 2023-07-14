House Democratic Leadership Says They Are a ‘No’ on NDAA After GOP Amendments

Top Democratic Leaders in the House said they are a "no" vote on the annual defense bill, saying Republicans "have chosen to hijack" it with "reckless" amendments.

Debate over the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provided fireworks well into the night on Thursday evening as Republicans adopted a number of controversial amendments.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," the Democratic leaders wrote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday after House Republicans submitted multiple amendments to the bill.

Controversial amendments that passed included measures on abortion and transgender rights.

"The bill undermines a woman’s freedom to seek abortion care, targets the rights of LGBTQ+ servicemembers and bans books that should otherwise be available to military families," the statement said.

The NDAA, which is typically considered a bipartisan piece of legislation, is now facing wide opposition from Democrats.

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee say that the original, bipartisan, version of the bill, "no longer exists."

If all Democrats vote "no," then the bill's passage lies in the hands of Republicans, who could only lose four votes to assure passage.