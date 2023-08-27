House Democratic Leaders Call Jacksonville Shooting ‘Inevitable Consequence’ of ‘Public Officials Who Coddle Right-Wing Extremists’ - The Messenger
House Democratic Leaders Call Jacksonville Shooting ‘Inevitable Consequence’ of ‘Public Officials Who Coddle Right-Wing Extremists’

Hakeem Jeffries and others said Republicans would be 'complicit in the carnage' if they don't support new gun regulations

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
House Democratic leaders released a statement on Sunday connecting a Jacksonville shooting to "reckless public officials who coddle right-wing extremists."

A white shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday shot and killed three Black victims at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself. Police said manifestos suggest the shooter was specifically targeting Black people.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was joined by Democratic Whip Katherine Klark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and Vice Chair Ted Lieu in a statement Sunday partially blaming the shooting on certain unnamed "elected officials" and "presidential candidates."

The group of House Democrats called the shooting an "inevitable consequence of reckless public officials who coddle right-wing extremists, whitewash painful parts of our history and flood our communities with weapons of war."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Democratic leaders promised to pursue further gun regulations in the fall.

"Our Republican colleagues can either join us or be complicit in the carnage," they wrote.

The group condemned Republican politicians without specifically naming any, though they mention book bans, a possible reference to Ron DeSantis, and the actions of the Ku Klux Klan being minimized, which Vivek Ramaswamy was accused of after likening Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to KKK grand wizards in response to criticism from her.

"They must cease and desist their dangerous actions immediately," the Democratic leaders wrote.

The statement was released just as President Joe Biden responded to the shooting by condemning white supremacy and saying that "silence is complicity."

