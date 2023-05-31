House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against It
Democrats are expected to help Republicans pass the bill through the House on Wednesday
House Democratic leadership rallied around the deal to raise the debt limit on Wednesday, as progressive members started to publicly distance themselves from the compromise.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) offered his support of the bill "without hesitation, reservation or trepidation," on Wednesday morning, throwing his support behind President Joe Biden and blasting Republicans for using the debt ceiling as leverage to secure government spending cuts.
"Not because it's perfect, but in divided government we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good," Jeffries said.
- House Passes Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal
- McCarthy Faces ‘Reckoning’ As Conservatives Line Up Against Debt Limit Deal
- Democrats Unload on House GOP Amid Debt Limit Standoff
- McCarthy: GOP Not Close To Debt Limit Deal With White House
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal
While Democrats have voiced dissatisfaction with a number of provisions in the bill — namely increased work requirements for food programs and overall spending caps — leadership argued the party would support the package in order to avoid a national debt default.
But while top House Democrats said they plan to support the bill, members to their left have started to defect.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters on Wednesday that she was a "no" on the bill. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also plans to vote against the measure.
Despite the progressive pushback, House Democrats are expected to provide the bill the push it needs to get over the finish line, with Jeffries saying House Republicans have committed to offering at least 150 votes for the bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed confidence Wednesday the agreement would pass "overwhelmingly."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics
- Fox’s Kilmeade Calls Trump Attacking Colleague McEnany ‘Insane’Politics
- Chip Roy Mockingly Refers to Trump’s ‘Milktoast’ Insult On Air with Target Kayleigh McEnanyPolitics