    House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against It

    Democrats are expected to help Republicans pass the bill through the House on Wednesday

    Published |Updated
    Stephen Neukam
    House Democratic leadership rallied around the deal to raise the debt limit on Wednesday, as progressive members started to publicly distance themselves from the compromise.

    House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) offered his support of the bill "without hesitation, reservation or trepidation," on Wednesday morning, throwing his support behind President Joe Biden and blasting Republicans for using the debt ceiling as leverage to secure government spending cuts.

    "Not because it's perfect, but in divided government we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good," Jeffries said.

    U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks on immigration at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
    While Democrats have voiced dissatisfaction with a number of provisions in the bill — namely increased work requirements for food programs and overall spending caps — leadership argued the party would support the package in order to avoid a national debt default.

    But while top House Democrats said they plan to support the bill, members to their left have started to defect.

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters on Wednesday that she was a "no" on the bill. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also plans to vote against the measure.

    Despite the progressive pushback, House Democrats are expected to provide the bill the push it needs to get over the finish line, with Jeffries saying House Republicans have committed to offering at least 150 votes for the bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed confidence Wednesday the agreement would pass "overwhelmingly."

