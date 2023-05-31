House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against It

House Democratic leadership rallied around the deal to raise the debt limit on Wednesday, as progressive members started to publicly distance themselves from the compromise.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) offered his support of the bill "without hesitation, reservation or trepidation," on Wednesday morning, throwing his support behind President Joe Biden and blasting Republicans for using the debt ceiling as leverage to secure government spending cuts.

"Not because it's perfect, but in divided government we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good," Jeffries said.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While Democrats have voiced dissatisfaction with a number of provisions in the bill — namely increased work requirements for food programs and overall spending caps — leadership argued the party would support the package in order to avoid a national debt default.

But while top House Democrats said they plan to support the bill, members to their left have started to defect.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters on Wednesday that she was a "no" on the bill. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also plans to vote against the measure.

Despite the progressive pushback, House Democrats are expected to provide the bill the push it needs to get over the finish line, with Jeffries saying House Republicans have committed to offering at least 150 votes for the bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed confidence Wednesday the agreement would pass "overwhelmingly."