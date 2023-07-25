House Democrat Introduces Resolution To Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene

Progressive Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over her history of inflammatory comments and actions.
Balint's resolution condemns Greene for fanning “the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia and other forms of hatred.”
The resolution also cites Greene showing explicit images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing last week. It's not clear whether Balint will force the resolution to be considered on the floor, which Republicans control.
Greene was stripped of her committee assignments, but not formally censured, over her controversial remarks when Democrats controlled the House in 2021.
House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., last month for his role in investigating former President Donald Trump.
